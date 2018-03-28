Connect with us

Fitzgerald leads Devon Prep/Delco Christian past Oxford

Tim Fitzgerald recorded scored five goals and Ryan Clauder made 10 saves as Devon Prep/Delco Christian earned an 8-6 nonleague win over Oxford.
Ethan Gillin tossed in a pair of goals, while Luke Gutowski and Cole Hines excelled on defense for DP/DC.

In other nonleague action:

Pennsbury 8, Interboro 6 >> Michael Porreca tallied a goal and two assists as the Bucs dropped a close one to the host Falcons.

