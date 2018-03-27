Connect with us

Track & Field: Penn Wood boys, Interboro girls win season openers

Nate Randall and Tayvan Williams each won three events as Penn Wood picked up a 78-72 victory over Chester in a Del Val League meet.

Randall won the mile and two-mile races, then claimed first place in the high jump. Williams was successful in three field events, winning the triple jump, long jump and javelin.

Malachi Langley put forth a quadruple-winning performance for the Clippers. Langley helped the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays to victory, and bested the competition in the 400- and 200-meter races.

Girls Track

Jillian Barrett and Kelly Connor made a good first impression in Interboro’s first dual meet of the season as the Bucs defeated Academy Park, 81-46.
Barrett won the 300 hurdles and 3,200, and anchored the Bucs’ winning 4 x 800. Connor was victorious on the dirt, taking first place in shot put, discus and javelin.

Tracy Enders earned wins in the long jump and triple jump for Interboro.

