Sun Valley makes it two in a row

Ben Lehrberger and Ryan Consigan were victorious in singles play as Sun Valley earned its second consecutive win with a 5-2 decision over Glen Mills.

Grady Southern and Jake Baron won at first doubles (6-1, 6-1) and Hunter Hoffman and Sean Setnick triumphed in the No. 2 spot (6-2, 6-1) for the Vanguards. The No. 4 tandem of Joe Shapiro and Josh Gindle claimed a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 win.

Destin Dortch recorded a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles for the Bulls.