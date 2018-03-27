Connect with us

Street powers Academy Park

Riley Street showed the way with five goals and Shayna Flory scored four as Academy Park cruised to a 16-6 nonleague decision over Barrack Hebrew Academy.

Nyla Merritt and Hannah Reif both added a hat trick for the Knights (1-1), and goalie TaeJa Chambers-Jackson made 12 saves.

