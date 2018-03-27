Shipley attack Luke Grayum is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The sophomore attack, the Gators’ leading scorer as a freshman (46 goals, 29 assists), scored four goals and dished out six assists in Shipley’s opener March 24 in Clearwater, Fla. Off the field, Grayum also plays basketball for Shipley and participates in DECA, which prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

Q: Have you always played attack? What attracted you to the position? What attributes do you feel are most important for an attack player?

A: I played middies when I was younger, but switched to attack in 7th grade and I have loved it ever since. I think that it is most important to be smart and a leader as an attackman. You have to know the situation, whether you should slow it down or push it transition; decision-making is pivotal.

Q: What do you think was the biggest key to your prolific offense last season?

A: I think the key to my success last year was my teammates. They put me in perfect scoring situations by drawing slides. In particular, Chadwick Allison was a great leader and he often put me in great positions to score and have success. Also, I think that the work I put in during the offseason allowed me to succeed.

Q: What is your most vivid memory of the season opener March 24?

A: My most vivid memory of the game was celebrating the first goal. Each player on our team was so excited, and it signified the start of the season.

Q: What has been your most memorable experience with the Shipley boys’ lacrosse team down in Florida this week? Can you tell us a little about it?

A: My most memorable experience this week has been bonding with my teammates. Whether we’re at the beach, on the field, or playing Fortnite, we have become much closer on this trip.

Q: You wear No. 14 for Shipley. Was there a reason you chose this number – does this number have any significance to you?

A: I like 14 because it has been my number since I was in 5th grade, and it is my favorite.

Q: What do you think is the best part of your game, and what are you working on most currently?

A: I think that the best part of my game is my elusiveness. What I am currently working on is my right hand, I need to improve it in order to not be one-dimensional. Also, I think that I have to work on gaining weight so I can be more physical.

Q: Who have been your biggest lacrosse mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: There have been two people that have really taught me and pushed me. First, my cousin, Colin Duffy, who plays for Saint John’s, has helped me in lacrosse because he has inspired me to practice and try to improve because of how much success he is having. Next, one of my coaches, Kevin Crowley, has taught me so much. He has a great mind for the game, and he is constantly giving me suggestions on how to get better.

Q: What is your favorite academic subject at school? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: My favorite class this year is Modern European History. I enjoy it so much because the class is difficult and it forces me to try my hardest. Also, I enjoy it because my teacher, Dr. Pickering, keeps the class interesting and exciting.

Fun facts – Luke Grayum

Favorite TV show: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Favorite movie: Superbad.

Favorite athlete: Carson Wentz.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: GG by nba Youngboy.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite place to visit: Saint John’s.

Favorite pre-game meal: Pasta.

Person I most admire: “Lebron James, because of his dedication and love for his sport, which I admire.”

(To be selected as Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by his coach.)