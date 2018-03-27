Garnet Valley gets double dose of Upper Darby’s Sorrentino

Rebecca Sorrentino made quite an impact from the circle and at the plate Tuesday in Upper Darby’s season opener.

Sorrentino struck out 13 and hammered a home run to lead the Royals to an 8-5 Central League victory over Garnet Valley. UD erased a 5-0 deficit with a six-run sixth inning. Sarah Sullivan hit an RBI triple and Rylee Shanahan added two singles.

Morgan Masaros had a big day at the dish for the Jaguars, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and home run. Diana Torregrossa and Annie Bechtold each legged out a triple.

Conestoga 9, Ridley 5 >> Ashley Shanks went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk for the Green Raiders (0-1). Freshman Madison Chapman added a triple and two singles in the losing cause.

In nonleague action:

Radnor 25, Chichester 6 >> What a day it was for Radnor pitcher Libby Tewksbury. The senior earned her first varsity win and was a home run shy of the cycle with three RBIs and three runs scored.

In her first varsity game, Amanda McGrath was 4-for-5 with two triples, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Raiders (1-0). Audrey Rosenblum went 4-for-5 with two three-baggers, four runs and two RBIs. Grace Remphrey singled twice and doubled, scored five runs and knocked in a pair. Freshman Jordan Dell notched three base knocks and scored three runs.

Ava Franz led the Eagles (0-1) with two hits, including an RBI double, and two runs scored.