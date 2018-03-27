Daly, Haverford take care of C.R. North

Jack Daly scored six goals and handed out three assists to help Haverford roll to a 16-6 nonleague win over Council Rock North.

Cole Lukasiewicz chipped in with two goals and three assists for the Fords, who led 5-0 after the first quarter. Kyle Bennett and Jaiden Davis also netted two goals each, while Matt Young won 13 faceoffs. Haverford goalie Shane Liney finished with eight saves.

Penncrest 14, Archbishop Carroll 6 >> TJ Sims had a five-point night with two goals and three assists to lead the Lions (2-0).

Max Daugherty recorded four goals and Trey Pompetti (two assists), Joe Nichols and Anthony Chero all chipped in with a pair of tallies.