Convery’s no-no is a positive early sign for Interboro

Tim Convery was dealing in Interboro’s season opener Tuesday.

The junior left-hander twirled a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Bucs defeated Del Val League rival Academy Park, 2-0.

Andrew Grieb’s RBI groundout in the bottom of the second innings gave Convery all the run support he needed. Noah Kiely smacked an RBI single in the sixth, and Dom Scrivano collected two singles for Interboro (1-0).

Despite the loss, Matt Thomas pitched well for the Knights, scattering only four hits over six innings of work.

In the Central League:

Strath Haven 3, Harriton 2 >> Brady Mutz singled to bring home Henry Dawes in the top of the seventh to give the Panthers a win on opening day. All-Delco Anthony Viggiano had a perfect game brewing through 5⅓ innings. He struck out seven, gave up two hits and allowed no earned runs. At the dash Viggiano went 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored.

Haverford 4, Lower Merion 2 >> The Fords (1-0) gave longtime coach Paul Bogosian his 300th career victory.

Pat Linder went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Shaun Jones singled, walked, scored once and drove in a run. Ben Savitz started on the mound and pitched three shutout innings with two strikeouts and no walks. Dan Kelleher struck out four in three frames of relief.

Garnet Valley 7, Upper Darby 1 >> Will Wesolowski hurled five innings of two-hit ball with seven Ks. He allowed no earned runs and walked none.

All-Delco Mason Miller tripled and drove in three runs for the Jaguars (1-0), while pitching two innings of shutout relief with three strikeouts. Jack Busch went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

Alec Manzi singled and knocked in a run for the Royals (0-2).

Conestoga 8, Ridley 1 >> Jack Liberio stepped up with 4⅓ innings of solid relief for the Green Raiders (0-1), who allowed six runs in the bottom of the second and never recovered. Liberio struck out four while giving up one run on two hits. Christian Gallo roped a double for one of Ridley’s three hits on the day.

In nonleague games:

Archbishop Carroll 7, Episcopal Academy 0 >> The Patriots (1-0) are happy to have senior pitcher Jack Kelchner on board.

The Alabama recruit threw shutout innings with five Ks and earned the win. Kelchner, a left-handed pitcher and hitter, transferred to Carroll from Spring-Ford.

Kamal Gray wasn’t too shabby, either, throwing three spotless innings with four Ks. Cole Chesnet led the Carroll bats going 2-for-3 with a two-run double and four ribbies. Tyler Kehoe doubled and scored three runs.

Cardinal O’Hara 8, Springfield 4 >> Steve Swanick’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth put the Lions (1-0) in the lead. Tom Gahagan followed with a two-out, two-run double. Chad Walker finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Luke Sprague got the win in relief.

Jake Vaughn banged out two hits and scored a run for Springfield (1-1).

Marple Newtown 13, Heritage Christian (Fla.) 2 >> Luke Zimmerman is off to a torrid start. After homering in his last at-bat Monday, the senior belted two bombs in his first two ABs Tuesday. Kevin Merrone also went yard twice for the Tigers (2-0) and winning pitcher Steve Morrison (five Ks, three innings) hit one dinger.