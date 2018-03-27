Coatesville pounds out 20 hits in win over Henderson

WEST CHESTER—It took a trip through the line-up to really get going, but once the hits started falling for Coatesville, they came in bunches. Coatesville got at least one base hit from every slot in the order, and pounded out 20 hits in all as the Red Raider blew past host Henderson by a 15-2 score in six innings.



“The first time through the order, we didn’t get a lot of good swings,” said Raiders’ coach Bill Mendenhall. “We haven’t gotten out on a field much this spring, like most teams. The second, third and fourth times through, we started hitting a lot of line-drives.”

Coatesville scored two in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth, and put things away with an eight-run sixth.

Leading the onslaught for Coatesville was McKenna Sherman. The lefty was perfect at the plate hitting out of the two-hole. Sherman finished the afternoon 5 for 5, all on singles, while knocking in four runs.

“I just went up to the plate confident, and tried to make good swings,” said Sherman. “Everyone squared up on the ball really well, and I think all of us got at least one ball to the outfield. We all just hit really well up and down the order.”

Sherman also picked up the win in the circle for Coatesville, throwing five innings. The Raiders’ hurler allowed just one run, scattering six hits. She struck out six, and did not walk a batter.

“McKenna almost had as many hits as she allowed,” said Mendenhall. “She allowed some base runners, but every time they got runners on, she was able to bear down a make some great pitches.”

Besides Sherman, five other raiders boasted multi-hit games—Nicole Wertz (3 for 5, 4R, 2RBI); Maggie Kane (2 for 5), Kayla Bock (3 for 4, 2R, 2 RBI), Maddie Fleming (2 for 4, 3 RBI) and Sam Emerson (2 for 4, 2R).

“I’m really pleased with the way these girls made their adjustments,” said Mendenhall. “We pounded the ball up and down the line-up and scored a bunch of runs”

The Warriors notched single runs in the fifth and the sixth, and the finally tally onscures a solid day from the top of the Henderson order, led by two-hit days from Kasey Collins, Grace Abbonizio and Cam Trotter.

“Kasey and Cam are doing what they know how to do and trying to be team leaders,” said Henderson coach Chris Hessler. “Tip your hat to Coatesville—they are a good hitting team. We’re a young team with some girls trying out new positions. We’re not going to let one game define us.”

Coatesville 15 Henderson 2

Coatesville ab r h bi Henderson ab r h bi

Wertz–2B 5 4 3 2 Collins—SS 3 1 2 0

Sherman–P 5 1 5 4 Abbonizio—CF 3 0 2 1

Kane–SS 5 1 2 0 Espenshade–C 3 0 1 0

Bock–LF 4 2 3 2 Trotter—3B 3 1 2 0

Landis–1B 4 1 1 2 McAfee–2B 3 0 0 0

Fleming—DP 4 0 2 3 Skinner 3 0 0 0

Emerson–RF 4 2 2 0 Mantonti—LF 3 0 0 1

McIntyre—C 3 1 1 0 Burleson–1B 2 0 0 0

Bankes–PH 1 1 0 0 Melnick–DP 0 0 0 0

Short–CF 2 1 0 0 Capozzi—FX/RF 0 0 0 0

Friel–PH 1 1 1 0

Minitti–FX/P 0 0 0 0

Totals 38 15 20 13 Totals 25 2 7 2

2b—Wertz

Coatesville 0 0 2 2 2 8 –15

Henderson 0 0 0 0 1 1 –2

IP H R BB SO

Coatesville

Sherman (W) 5 6 1 6 0

Minnitti 1 1 1 1 0

Henderson

Skinner (L) 16 20 15 3 11