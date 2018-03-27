2018 Times Herald/Reporter/Montgomery Girls Lacrosse Preview

The 2017 season was a great one for Times Herald/Reporter/Montgomery Media area girls lacrosse.

Archbishop Carroll won its 17th straight Philadelphia Catholic League championship and first ever state title.

Abington and Central Bucks West won Suburban One League titles with undefeated conference records, as did Jenkintown in the Bicentennial Athletic League.

Gwynedd Mercy Academy finished third in the Catholic Academies League and won games in both the district and state playoffs.

The area teams will be looking to do even more this year.

Abington and Jenkintown both have high expectations. Spring-Ford, Perk Valley and Upper Merion return plenty of talent. Methacton and Upper Dublin look to build upon playoff berths.

Abington

Coach: Mary Elizabeth Klepper (1st year)

Last year’s record: 15-7 last year, SOL American Conference Champions

Key losses: Sam McGee, Casey Mcallister, Jules Greco, Lindsay Baer, Cathy Staerk, Maddie Sjoholm, Jordan Campbell, Kiki Brasher

Key returners: Becca Gable, 11, defense, Kaley Enhow, 11, Midfield

Others to watch: Sam Simon, 11, Midfield; Abby Thomas, 11, Attack; Taheera Rodgers, 12, attack

Season outlook: “With a large junior class, and key senior leaders, the Ghosts are ready to surprise a lot of people this year. With returning key players, as well as relentless underclassman, the Abington girls lacrosse team is here to do one thing… win. Our underclassman are solid, and follow the same high expectations as our upperclassman. Each member of our team understands that excellence must be a habit both on and off the field. We are ready to play our game, and have a successful season.”

Archbishop Carroll

Head coach: Lorraine Beers (19th year)

Last year’s record: 24-1, 3A state champs

Key returners: Kate Detwiler, Amber Germer, Rachel Matey,

Central Bucks West

Head coach: Tara Schmucker (10th year)

Last year’s record: 17-2, 8-0 SOL National

Key losses: Bryn Boylan, Meghan Darcy, Rachel Shaw, Lauren Devlin

Key returners: Dani Dundas, Maddie Maio, Finley Ueland, Casey Reichwein, Lucy Varner, Abby Natoli

Season outlook: “We are younger this year but also have a strong group of veterans. We hope to be competitive, but as always we will continue to work hard and fine a new successful dynamic.”

Jenkintown

Head coach: Ken Rodoff (3rd year)

Last year’s record: 10-7, 6-0 Bicentennial Athletic League, PIAA District 1 AA Qualifier

Notable losses: Claire Griffin, Cassidy Robbins

Key returners: Grace McCafferty, 12th, Attack, Amelia Mulvaney, 12th, Midfield Caroline Arena, 11th, Defense Isabella Byler, 11th, Midfield Georgia Griffin, 11th, Defense Sabrina Griffin, 11th, Defense Mia Kolb, 11th, Midfield Mattie McNamara, 11th, Defense Rory Strohm, 11th, Attack

Season outlook: “We have nine returning varsity starters along with an aggressive, fast group of student-athletes, all looking to continue a tradition of success in the BAL with eyes on qualifying for the District 1 AA tournament.”

Hatboro-Horsham

Head Coach: Marie Schmucker (36th year)

Last year’s record: 11-7, 5-4 SOL American

Season outlook: “We are a very young team, with many leaders on and off the field. The girls have great stick skills and work at a high intensity level. The girls work together to challenge each other. We are very excited for this up coming season.”

Gwynedd Mercy Academy

Head coach: Deborah Lawlor (9th year)

Last year’s record: 16-8, 9-4

Notable losses: Hailey Durkin -Fairfield, Bridget Beck-Catholic, Gabby Tanner-Rollins, Brie Daly

Key returners: Kendall Seifert, Lizzy Ferguson, Paige Angelus, Courtney Narkoff, Emma Fiore, Jacqueline Senour

Season outlook: “The Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School lacrosse team is gearing up for another exciting season after last year’s state qualigying finish. Strong leadership from our fourt captain will focus on team unity, dedication, work ethic and sisterhood. We have a talented group and look forward to the Grand Opening of our new turf stadium field.”

Lower Moreland

Head Coach: Steve Wittmer (1st year))

Last Year’s Record: 1- 9, 1-5

Key Returning Players: Mel Goldstein (Goalie), Hannah Buczacki (Attack), Yasmine Machlof (Middie), Bianca Miriello (Defense)

Season Outlook: “This year we have a strong core of senior leaders on our team. That combined with a group of talented freshman coming in I believe Lower Moreland will have what it takes to compete at a high level each and every game.”

Methacton

Head coach: Laurie Markle (12th year)

Last year’s record: 11-8, 7-6 PAC, reached second round of districts

Key losses: Jackie Cerchio (center) Temple Daria Lucchesi Midfield (JMU) alana Cardaci (Shippensburg)

Key returners: Julie Byrne (Midfield/ UC Davis), Sydney Tornetta, Mia Tornetta

Season outlook: “We will have a young team on the attacking end as we lost a number of key scorers so will be looking for some players to step up and replace the leadership and scoring that was done by a trio of attack players last year. We have some experience on the defense and will be looking to Sophomore Rachel O’Toole (Goalie) to quarterback the defense.”

Mount St. Joseph Academy

Head Coach: James Sheedy (2nd season)

Last Year: 9-7. District Playoffs First Round

Notable losses: Katerie Krause (all league), Ashley Pine (all League), Adriann Mancinni (all league), Gwen Manchester

Key returners: Cara Anne Sheedy, Meredith Rickers, Liz Meister, Erica Brocato

Season outlook: “With very little time outside, due to the weather, we are trying to work some things out. We have a promising group of young players, who may make an impact. Adifficult league, and non-league schedule will be a test. If we can gradually improve throughout the season, we will be very competitive.”

Perkiomen Valley

Head Coach: Lisa Clark (2nd year)

Last year’s record: 6-4 PAC Liberty, 13-8 overall, lost to eventual three-time champion Owen J. Roberts 11-10 in PAC semifinals; Topped Spring-Ford 8-7 in District 1-3A opener before suffering an 11-7 quarterfinal loss to Springfield (Montco)

Key losses: Devon Fleischmann (GK), Abby Bergman (M), Anna Koniencki (A)

Key returners: Caitlin Leap, senior, Attack, Paige Tyson, junior, Attack, Kat Kelley, junior, Mid, Maggie Sell, junior, Defense

Plymouth Whitemarsh

Head Coach: Ellen Reilly (26th year)

Last year’s record: 7-10 overall, 5-4 SOL

Notable losses: Cate Golden, defense, American University, Sam Ward, defense

Key returners: Victoria Betterly, Ali Diamond, Meghan Ely, Sophie Kolkka, Sarah Putsch, Lilly Hanlon, Lexi Petrakis, Kennedy Reardon, Jess Marqulies, Haley Zygmunt, Raquel Baskin, Amanda Fineman, Callie Kolkka, Lucy Sullivan

Pope John Paul II

Head coach: Maureen Burger (6th year)

Last year’s record: 10-0 PAC Frontier, 13-6 overall, lost to Spring-Ford 16-9 in PAC semifinals; After topping Chichester 18-3 in District 1-2A opener, suffered season-ending 16-4 loss to Radnor

Key losses: Lauren Bello – Attack, Kyle Cherneskie – Attack, Annie Colletta – Defense

Key returners: Monica Rapchinski – attack, Grace Cobaugh – midfield, Charlotte Williamson, goalkeeper, Julia Latoff, mid/defense.

Souderton

Head coach: Nancy Offner (2nd year)

Last year’s record: 12-6, 6-3 SOL American

Key losses: Kate Mardi, Katie Wittig, Maddy Knight

Key returners: Carlie Doughty, Riley McGowan, Sarah Goodwin, Kayla Moyer, Julianna Borisow, Lauren Scott

Season outlook: “We are looking to have a strong season, relying on the strength and experience of returning players to provide leadership on and off the field. We are working towards a cohesive, well prepared team offense and defense to allow us to be competitive in the top percentage of our league and district.”

Spring-Ford

Head coach: Amy Short (8th year)

Last year’s record: 13-5, 9-4 PAC

Players to watch: Natalie Wechter SR Mid; Mikayla Lynch SR, Def; Mac Doyle SR, Att; Olivia Yeagle JR, Mid; Cassie Marte JR, Mid; Jill Quigley JR, Att; Michaela Haney JR, Att

Key losses: Lauren Mensch, Molly McMahon, Camryn Jones, Alyssa Conway, Kamille Ward

Season outlook: “Spring-Ford is excited to play this year. We have a lot of returning talent, plus new players to add to the competitiveness of each practice. The girls are working hard to compete at high levels and we are taking every day as a new challenge.”

Upper Dublin

Head Coach​: Dee Cross (11th year)

Last year’s record​: 13-5 Overall 8-1 SOL

Key Losses: Shannon Reape (IUP); Hannah Reape (Ursinus); Demi Balasa, Elizabeth Barber.

Key returnees​: Seniors: Lindsey Schreiber(Midfield) and Caroline Wall(Midfield). Maddie Templeton (Defense/Mid), Sarah Herchenroder (goalie). Junior: Becky Browndorf(Defense/Midfield). Sophomores: Mack Moore (Attack), Jackie Rama (Attack), Aly Breslin (Attack)

Other to Watch: Sophomore: Julia Rearson (Attack) Freshmen Jen McCarry(Midfield/Attack) and Maisie Hanson(Defense) will contribute immediately to the team.

Season outlook​: “UD returns a lot of talent from last year. The girls are looking to challenge in the SOL American conference and become a contender again. We are working hard to compete in every game. The team is travelling over Spring Break to Dallas, Texas to play the Episcopal School of Dallas and Vandegrift High School.”

Upper Merion

Head coach: Angie Yanocha (13th year)

Last year’s record: Overall- 11-9, 8-2 PAC, lost in second round of districts

Key losses: Francesca Lindelow, Attack, Gabrielle Struckus, Defense, Allison Shuster, Attack

Key returners: Molly Weygand- Junior, Midfield, First Team Frontier All-Division, Riley O’Malley- Junior, Midfield, First Team Frontier All-Division, Quinn O’Malley- Senior, Second Team Frontier All-Division, Karli Friend- Senior, Defense, Andrea Davis- Senior, Defense, Rella Staley- Senior, Attack

Players to Watch: Catherine Merritt, Freshman, Attack

Season outlook: “We’re coming off a season where we finished 2nd in the PAC Frontier Division and went to the 2nd round of 2A Districts. We lost 3 key seniors from last year’s team, but are returning some very talented and strong players, and we also have some quality freshman to help fill the roster. We’ve been stuck indoors for most of the pre-season due to the weather, so we still have much to work on, but I’m very optimistic about the outlook of our season and how we’ll come together. It’s a great group of players who work hard and love to win.”