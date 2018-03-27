2018 Times Herald/Reporter/Montgomery Boys Lacrosse Preview

The boys lacrosse season is ready to begin — given Mother Nature allows it — and the Times Herald/Reporter/Montgomery Media area schools are ready for big seasons.

Hatboro-Horsham won the Suburban One League American Conference with a perfect record and a young Upper Dublin squad, Souderton and Wissahickon weren’t far behind. North Penn, Central Bucks West and Pennridge also had solid seasons, but finished behind CB East in the SOL National.

Spring-Ford dominated the Pioneer Athletic Conference and earned a championship with Perk Valley right on its tail.

La Salle won yet another Philadelphia Catholic League title and the District 12 crown.

Where the are teams struggled, however, was the District 1 and state playoffs.

No local boys team reached the District 1 semifinals in Class-3A or Class-2A.

At the state level, Lansdale Catholic was the only school to reach the semifinals in 2A and La Salle made the deepest run in 3A, losing in the quarterfinals.

Archbishop Wood

Head coach: Jared Mayes (4th season)

Last year’s record: 10-9, 7-3 PCL, PCL semifinal loss to LaSalle, District 12 runner up to Lansdale Catholic, PIAA Class AA 1st round loss to West Chester Henderson

Key losses: Joe McHugh (LSM), Rhys Vaughn (A), Tim Brandenburg (A)

Key returners: Eric Bauer (M/Sr), Colin Moore (A/Sr), Brian Graham (G/Sr), Grant Boyk (D/Sr), Nick Bogdan (LSM/Sr)

Season outlook: “We have a lot of experienced underclassmen to support our accomplished Seniors. We’re aiming to finish in the top half of Philadelphia Catholic League, qualify for PCL Playoffs, and qualify for District 12 playoffs.”

Hatboro-Horsham

Head coach: Gauntlett Walker Jr (1st year)

Last year’s reocrd: 16-5, Undefeated Suburban One American Champions

Notable losses: Logan Eldridge, Chris McPoyle, Tim McPoyle, Cam Knox, Brian Hood, Joe Larouche, Doug Carpenter, Justin English, Matt Barrella, Matt Hammer

Key returners: Jeff Marshall (2018 – Defense), Eddie Masterson (2018 – Defense), Drew Robinson (2019 – Defense), Jake Harkness (2018 – Defense), Jake Rickard (2019 – Defense), Chris Rudolph (2018 – Defense), Vince Cerminara (2018 – Midfield), Kyle Rudolph (2020 – Midfield), Joe Brophy (2019 – Goalie), Chris Koch (2018 – Attack), Ian Reilley (2019 – Midfield), Chris Dearden (2018 – Midfield), Calvin Broaddus (2018 – Midfield), Will Riemenschneider (2020 – Attack), Jason Kleintz (2019 – Attack), Andrew McPoyle (2019 – Midfield)

Season outlook: “We are looking forward to building off of last season’s success to propel us to new heights. Do your job and win your matchup. The rest will fall into place.”

La Salle

Head coach: Bill Leahy (28th year)

Last year’s record: 22-2, 12-0, PCL Champions

Notable losses: Brett Baskin (Hopkins), Chris Hladzcuk (Yale), Anthony Guliani (Penn)

Key returners: Matt Clibanoff, Attack (OSU), Michael Clibanoff, goalies (OSU), Joe Taylor, Attack, Ethan LaMond, Midfield (Navy), Brendan Meagher, Midfield, Ethan Massucci, Midfield (Manmouth), Chris Mochaitis, Midfield (UMASS), Brett Mallee, defense (Maryland), Joe Burnham, Defense, (SJU), Blake Rondeau, LSM (Boston University), Dan Jordon , LSM (Navy)

Season outlook: “We hope to return to the PCL Championsip for the 28th straight year and advance to the PIAA State Tournament.”

Lansdale Catholic

Head coach: Christian J. Blair, Interim Head Coach

Last year’s record: 18-6, 10-3 PCL

Key returners: Ryan Flanegan (Attack, 11th) Dan White (Midfield, 12th) Kyle Dehaven (Midfield, 12th) Evan Hannings (Midfield, 10th) Jake Doheny (D/M, 12th) Colin Mckeever (Defense, 11th)

Others to watch: Connor Flanegan (Goal, 9th) Ryan Corbett (Attack, 11th) Bryse U’Selis (Defense, 10th) Kevin Gianoni (Attack, 10th) Joe Cook (FO/Mid, 12th) Eric Logan (Midfield, 12th)

Season outlook: “Lansdale Catholic enters into the 2018 season hoping to build upon the success they experienced last year. The team is young, and has several positions that need to be filled after graduating a large and talented group of seniors last season. Fortunately, LC enjoys a healthy mix of young talent to spread amongst the different veteran returners, and looks to continue its recent success within the PCL. This season is an excellent opportunity to give several young players a good amount of game experience to build upon in the coming years, while relying heavily upon a strong junior class and the few returning seniors on the roster.”

Methacton

Head coach: Nat Ryan (9th year)

Last year’s record: 5-4, PAC, 8-10 overall

Key losses: Kyle Derrickson (All-EPLCA, PAC Defensive POY, 1st Team All-PAC), Harvey Smith (Goalie), Ryan O’Toole (Mid, 1st Team All-PAC),

Players to watch: Kyle Kacala (Sr. Att, 2nd Team All-PAC), Stanley Kolimago (Sr. Mid, 2nd Team All-PAC), Connor Sullivan (Sr. Def) Payton Sikora (Jr. Att), Jack Pellegrino (Jr. Att/Mid) Jaxson Peoples (Soph, Mid) Matt Matour (Soph, Def), Matt Wall (Jr. Goalie)

North Penn

Head Coach: Rick Smith (8th season)

Last year’s record: 13-5

Key players: Eric Diamond- Midfield- Senior, Sam Dardzinski- Defense- Senior, Stephen Rinck- Midfield- Junior, Danny Payne- Midfield- Junior, Matt Dickson- Midfield- Junior, Nic Conroy- Attack- Junior, Lucas Yannal- Attack- Junior, Ryan Schoppe- Defense- Junior, Jake Nelson- Defense- Junior

Season outlook: “I am excited to watch how this team develops during the course of the season. We lost a few key all league players last year due to graduation, but we return seniors with leadership ability and a large core of juniors who have been contributing varsity players since their freshmen year. Our league is competitive so have to remain healthy and I hope we peak at the right time.”

Perk Valley

Head coach: Bryan Churchey (6th year)

Last year’s record: 13-6, 8-2 PAC, #8 seed District 1 Class AAA, advanced to 2nd round for 2nd straight year.

Key losses: Shawn Coulter (Midfield/Stevens Tech), Kevin Mo (Goalie/Seton Hill), Nick Marren( Defense, Lehigh), Matt Dudley (Midfield, Marywood), Kyle Beaudoin (Midfield, Alabama), Sam Bonavita (Defense, Immaculata), Mario Scotese (Midfield, Widener)

Key returners: Remy Sell, SR., Defense, Connor Donovan, JR., Defense, Brian Fehr, SR., Attack, Richie Marshall, SR., Attack/Midfield, Matt Brock, SO., Midfield/Face Off Specialist

Players to watch: Max Nice, SR., Midfield, Nick Pammer, SR., Midfield, Nick Steele, JR., Midfield, Rob Farrington, JR., Goalie, Ryan Candelori, SR., Defense, Connor Roop, SO., Attack, Zach Schiffman, SO., Attack

Season outlook: “We have a lot of new faces after graduating a core group of leaders and contributors last year. With that said, those players that have been sitting behind last years contributors have done an outstanding job preparing themselves for 2018 and the opportunity to continue to take our program to new levels of success. We’re pleased with their progression so far, still plenty of work to do but they’ve stepped up and know what the expectations are. Our goal is to consistently improve from year to year, practice to practice, game to game to reach our team goals.”

Pope John Paul II

Head coach: Blase Cesarone (2nd year)

Last year’s record: 3-6 PAC, 7-8 overall, lost to Springfield (Montco) 9-4 in opening round of District 1-AA playoffs

Key losses: Ryan Kormos Attack Sean McQuaid Defense

Key returners: Luke Roth, Defense; Justin Kent, Attack; Kyle Donovan, Attack, Jake Bildstein Defense; Mike Florig, Defense, Noah Balliet, Goalie, Eric D’Agostino, Midfield

Souderton

Head Coach: Mark Princehorn (5th year)

Last year’s record: 16-3, 7-2 SOL American, Lost in AAA District Playoffs

Key losses: Jake Phaup – M (Syracuse), Trent Breneman – M

Key returners: Matt Halteman (Sr. Defense), Walker Martin (Jr. Attack), Stephen Blue (Soph. Mid/Attack), Axell Beskar (Jr. Goalie), Cole Witoslawski (Jr. Mid), Matt Lista (Sr. LSM/Defense)

Season outlook: “We return a great deal of experience in 2018. With great senior leadership and talented underclassmen, our main goal is to return to the post season and continue to take steps forward as a program.”

Upper Dublin

Head coach: Dave Sowers (18th year)

Last year’s record: 12-7, 2nd round of districts

Key returners: Dillon Lojeski, Sr G, Nick Sowers, Sr D,Jake DiMartile Soph, D, Brody Balasa Jr, D, Sam Polin, Sr, D, Anthony Cerminara Sr DM, Malik Bootman Sr DM, Sam Kassar Sr DM, Luke Roselli, Jr Faceoff, Cary Romig Sr M, Brian McCarry Soph M, Colin Asper Jr M, Jed Hanson Sr A, Max Winebrake Sr A, Jerry Bardol Sr A, Jason Williams Soph A, Nolan Reape Jr A, Zach Young Soph A

Upper Merion

Head coach: Brady McCormick (11th season)

Last year’s record: 6-12 Overall, 3-6 PAC

Key losses: Midfield and defense

Key returners/players to watch: Zeev Magid-Slav (Sr, M), Alex Merritt (Sr, D), Johnny Salamy (Sr, M), Kyle Thornton (Sr, D), Nick Lindelow (Jr, M), Joey Meere (Jr, A), Josh Reinhardt (Jr, A), Scott Clairmont (So, D), Andy Dixon (So, M)

Season outlook: “Our biggest focus for the season is to tear down the negativity and individualism that has been too ingrained in our past few seasons and create a true team culture. The goal is to become a family that is playing for each other and giving everything we have on every play. A lot of boys are being called on to step into leadership roles a bit sooner than they may on other, deeper teams. If everyone buys into the coaches’ plans and executes, we can have a very successful season.”