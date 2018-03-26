Sharer’s grounder just enough for Springfield

Sometimes a walk-off isn’t so dramatic.
Nick Sharer’s groundout knocked home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting Springfield to a 4-3 Central League victory over Penncrest Monday.
Dave Bingaman, who tripled, and Sharer each collected two hits for the Cougars. Eddie Ronayne pitched three shutout innings in relief of starter Cole Eberhardt, who scattered five hits and struck out nine over five innings. Ronayne gave up two hits and fanned a pair.
Caleb Mahalik notched two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Lions. Dylan Bittle finished 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.
In nonleague action:
Marple Newtown 4, Conrad (Fla.) Academy 3 >> Luke Zimmerman blasted the go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning and pitched five solid innings with nine punchouts. The Saint Joseph’s commit finished the Tigers’ first day at Universal Studios with two hits and a pair of runs scored.
Luke Cantwell’s two-RBI single in the fifth gave Marple a 3-1 advantage. The game ended when Cantwell, a catcher, nabbed a runner breaking for home with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth.
Alden Mathes contributed two singles and scored twice.
Haverford School 12, Upper Darby 2 >> Zak Summy hurled 4⅔ innings, allowing only two hits while striking out seven. Alex Andrews and Pat Toal each rapped two hits, Isaiah Winikur knocked in two runs and Summy helped his cause with three RBIs.
Chris Anderson smacked a two-run double for the Royals.
