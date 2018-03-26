Seasock, Sun Valley run past Upper Darby

Sun Valley socked it to Upper Darby in the teams’ season opener Monday.

Abby Seasock poured in seven goals and three assists to lead the Vanguards to a 21-14 nonleague win.

Five other players had at least two goals for Sun Valley, including Anna Brown, who finished with four goals and three assists. Natalie Carotenuto and Julia Kauffeld each recorded a hat trick, and Sami Loftus and Chelsea Brees scored two goals apiece. Alexis Colasante was busy in the cage, making 15 saves.

Maggie Blemings led the way for the Royals with four goals and Gabby Lang tallied three times. Olivia Pierucci, Erin Colsher and Lauren Stokes all recorded two goals.

Garnet Valley 7, Unionville 6 >> Kathryn Toohey and Riley Delaney scored two goals apiece and Madi Mckee registered six draw control wins as the Jaguars edged the Indians. Sam Hamalak made eight saves in net. Emma Malone and Erin Garvey each had two goals to pace Unionville.

Bonner & Prendergast 15, Chichester 4 >> Lindsey Fagan erupted for four goals and Carly Brosious recorded two goals and three helpers as the Pandas routed the Eagles. Rachel Doubet (two assists), Maeve Finnegan (five draw controls) and Meryn Steinrock all contributed two scores. Catriona Corrigan made nine saves between the pipes.

Springfield 14, Broughton (N.C.) 4 >> Dana Carlson’s four-goal effort highlighted an impressive season-opening win for the Cougars in North Carolina. Olivia Little, Erin Gormley and Julie Schickling tossed in two goals each.

Alyssa Long, who scored once, had a strong game in the midfield and Belle Mastropietro (one goal, three assists) had several draw controls. Aidan

Gallagher and Dana Mirigliano split time in the cage and combined for five saves.

Conestoga 12, Owen J. Roberts 6 >> Cam Evitts had the hot stick, scoring seven goals for the Pioneers. Nia Scott chipped in with a goal and two assists and Rachel Clark found the back of the net twice.

Pottstown 13, Academy Park 1 >> Riley Street accounted for AP’s only goal.