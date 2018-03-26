Neumann-Goretti girls wins fourth straight PIAA title

The Neumann-Goretti girls basketball team won its fourth straight PIAA championship with a 63-46 win over Bishop Canevin in the Class 3A title game Monday night at Giant Center in Hershey.

The District 12 championship got balanced scoring that featured 17 points from Tatiana Jones, 14 from Diamond Johnson and 10 from Daijah Parmley. Jabria Ingram led a strong defensive effort with 10 steals to go with nine points scored.

Bishop Canevin, of District 7, was led by Shamyjha Price’s 31 points.

Neumann-Goretti finished 22-7 on the season.