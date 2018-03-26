Imhotep Charter, Kennedy Catholic cruise to PIAA basketball titles

Imhotep Charter repeated as PIAA champion Monday as the District 12 champions routed Sharon, 71-35, in the 4A championship game at Giant Center in Hershey.

Dahmir Bishop, a 6-4 junior guard, led Imhotep (31-2) with 20 points. Senior Bernard Lightsey had 13 points including three 3-pointers.

District Four champion Sharon (27-3) got 15 points from Elite Williams.

Imhotep (31-2) has not lost to a Pa. school since Dec. 2016.

Imhotep went 26-for-51 from the floor while holding Sharon (27-3) to 8-for-39. It led 37-15 at halftime and 60-24 after three quarters.

Class A

Kennedy Catholic 78, Lourdes Regional 36: District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic cruised to its third straight PIAA Class A championship Monday at Giant Center in Hershey.

Kennedy Catholic, which will voluntarily move up to Class 6A next season, led 30-0 after the first quarter.

Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-10 junior, had 24 points, 19 rebounds, three blocks and six steals. Maceo Austin, a 6-4 junior guard, scored 29 for the Eagles.

Kennedy Catholic is located in Hermitage, 70 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.