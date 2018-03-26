Connect with us

Henderson, Lee help O’Hara win season opener

Cardinal O’Hara’s Ryan Henderson and Eric Lee won at second doubles, clinching the Lions’ 3-2 victory over Lansdale Catholic.
Owen Sheehan and Kevin Calamita won 6-0, 6-1 at top doubles. No. 3 singles player Charlie Sheehan cruised 6-0, 6-0 for O’Hara (1-0).

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 5, Coatesville 2 >> Ryan Costigan earned his first singles victory with a 6-0, 6-0 decision. The Vanguards also received solid play from seniors Grady Southern and Jake Baron, who claimed their first win at No. 1 doubles. Hunter Hoffman and Sean Setmick won in straight sets. Third doubles Dathan Poole and Shawn Burton, and fourth pairing Joe Shapiro and Josh Gindle were victorious, too.

