A nice debut for DeSantis in win for Springfield

Abbie DeSantis showed Monday that she belongs on the varsity team.
The freshman had an impressive debut in Springfield’s 5-4 Central League victory over Penncrest. DeSantis drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly and finished with three RBIs.
Jenna Casasanto was outstanding after she allowed four runs on two hits in the first inning. She struck out 11 on the way to a complete game.
Caitlin Chambers went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored for Springfield (1-0). Casaanto helped her cause with two hits and a pair of runs.
Emma Stauffer ripped a two-run triple for the Lions.
In nonleague action:
Bonner & Prendergast 11, Worthington Christian (Ohio) 1 >> The reigning Catholic League champions began the 2018 campaign in Myrtle Beach with a double dip. In the opener, Kaitlyn Martin, Meghan McNulty, Madison Thompson, Molly Muldoon and Allison Martin all drove in a run. Muldoon and Hayley Rugh doubled and Meghan Sullivan fanned eight hitters across four innings for the win.
Western Allegheny 17, Bonner & Prendergast 2 >> Poor defense plagued the Pandas in the nightcap.
West Chester East 9, Sun Valley 3 >> East broke open a 4-3 lead with a five-run bottom of the sixth inning. Amy Parker had a single and two sacrifice flies, while Madison Koons and Claudia Davis each chipped in with a hit and an RBI.
