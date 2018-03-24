Sims, Matsinger gets Penncrest lacrosse started

T.J. Sims scored four goals and three assists, and Ryan Matsinger paired two goals and an assist with a 14-for-15 day at the faceoff X as Penncrest handled Sun Valley, 16-2, in its season opener Saturday.
Joe Nichols scored three goals, and Max Dougherty added two goals and two assists for the Lions, who led 13-0 at half.
In other nonleague action:
Strath Haven 12, Henderson 6 >> Jeff Conner scored five goals to go with three assists, and Liam Carney and Hunter Clements tickled the twine twice each as the Panthers (2-0) earned a measure of revenge on the team that bounced them from the District 1 and PIAA Class 2A tournaments last year.
Radnor 11, Spring-Ford 4 >> Jackson Birtwistle started the season in fine form with seven points (four goals, three assists), and Connor Pierce also scored four goals to go with a helper. Drew Brown and John Austen contributed a goal and an assist apiece, while Archer Darrach made five saves in the Raiders’ opener.
Marple Newtown 14, Council Rock South 9 >> Alex Viola scored three goals to go with three assists, Julian Cabral and Colin Ferry each registered hat tricks and Marlon Weathers distributed three assists to augment two goals for the Tigers.
Unionville 13, Haverford 7 >> Josh Schievert and Cole Lukasiewciz scored twice each, the latter adding an assist, and Jack Daly paired a goal with two helpers for the Fords.
Downingtown East 7, Springfield 5 >> Mike Tulskie scored twice, and Kyle Long and Jack Spence each paired a goal with an assist, but East scored the final two goals to break a tie after three quarters in the battle of Cougars.
Culver Academy 16, Haverford School 7 >> TJ Malone and Luke O’Grady scored twice apiece, and Brennan McBride dished two helpers, but the Fords fell to the national powerhouse from Indiana.
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 3 weeks ago
PIAA Basketball Tournament Brackets
Boys Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A Girls Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A |...
-
Ice Hockey/ 5 hours ago
FIVE ALIVE: Rustin wins fifth straight state title over previously perfect McCort
WEST CHESTER >> As 22 West Chester Rustin hockey players happily left the ice...
-
Penn Wood’s districts cut highlights chilly day at Upper Darby Relays
A cold Saturday in the same week as a significant snow storm might not...
-
Mueller hits six as Radnor opens with sunny win
Ellie Mueller picked up where she left off last season for the reigning PIAA...
-
Winter Sports/ 7 hours ago
Bonner & Prendergast’s state run ends as 31st victim of Lancaster Catholic
DOWNINGTOWN >> The Bonner & Prendergast boys basketball season ended five days before the...
-
Sims, Matsinger gets Penncrest lacrosse started
T.J. Sims scored four goals and three assists, and Ryan Matsinger paired two goals...
-
Winter Sports/ 7 hours ago
Archbishop Carroll gets lost amid Mars’ conquest
STATE COLLEGE >> Archbishop Carroll didn’t want to find itself in a shootout in...
-
Catholic League/ 7 hours ago
Seniors lead Archbishop Wood back to PIAA-5A title game
FRANCONIA >> The look on Katie May’s face said it all. The Archbishop Wood...
-
Ice Hockey/ 8 hours ago
INSTANT CLASSIC: Prestayko’s goal in 5th OT lifts Downingtown East to another state title
WEST GOSHEN >> It was the longest game of Ryan Prestayko’s life, he said....
-
Bicentennial League/ 13 hours ago
Jenkintown dethrones Lebanon Catholic, heads to PIAA Class A final
DOWNINGTOWN >> For the Jenkintown girls basketball team, a week of snow and uncertainty...
-
Spring Sports/ 20 hours ago
2018 Mercury-Area Baseball Preview
Although all the area’s baseball fields are currently sitting under a thick layer of...
-
Suburban One League/ 1 day ago
Upper Dublin energized ahead of PIAA-6A title game
UPPER DUBLIN >> The honeymoon phase is over. As the Upper Dublin girls basketball...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 day ago
Luera leads Glen Mills to victory
Johnny Luera showed what he is capable of in his singles debut for Glen...