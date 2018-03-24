Sims, Matsinger gets Penncrest lacrosse started

T.J. Sims scored four goals and three assists, and Ryan Matsinger paired two goals and an assist with a 14-for-15 day at the faceoff X as Penncrest handled Sun Valley, 16-2, in its season opener Saturday.

Joe Nichols scored three goals, and Max Dougherty added two goals and two assists for the Lions, who led 13-0 at half.

In other nonleague action:

Strath Haven 12, Henderson 6 >> Jeff Conner scored five goals to go with three assists, and Liam Carney and Hunter Clements tickled the twine twice each as the Panthers (2-0) earned a measure of revenge on the team that bounced them from the District 1 and PIAA Class 2A tournaments last year.

Radnor 11, Spring-Ford 4 >> Jackson Birtwistle started the season in fine form with seven points (four goals, three assists), and Connor Pierce also scored four goals to go with a helper. Drew Brown and John Austen contributed a goal and an assist apiece, while Archer Darrach made five saves in the Raiders’ opener.

Marple Newtown 14, Council Rock South 9 >> Alex Viola scored three goals to go with three assists, Julian Cabral and Colin Ferry each registered hat tricks and Marlon Weathers distributed three assists to augment two goals for the Tigers.

Unionville 13, Haverford 7 >> Josh Schievert and Cole Lukasiewciz scored twice each, the latter adding an assist, and Jack Daly paired a goal with two helpers for the Fords.

Downingtown East 7, Springfield 5 >> Mike Tulskie scored twice, and Kyle Long and Jack Spence each paired a goal with an assist, but East scored the final two goals to break a tie after three quarters in the battle of Cougars.

Culver Academy 16, Haverford School 7 >> TJ Malone and Luke O’Grady scored twice apiece, and Brennan McBride dished two helpers, but the Fords fell to the national powerhouse from Indiana.