Penn Wood’s districts cut highlights chilly day at Upper Darby Relays

A cold Saturday in the same week as a significant snow storm might not seem the day to set a fast time on the track. No one mentioned that to the Penn Wood girls track team.
The Patriots’ 4 x 400 squad won the Upper Darby Relays Saturday with a time of 4:06.12, good for a very early District 1 cut.
Penn Wood also won the girls 1,600 sprint medley relay and took second in the 4 x 200.
Ridley’s girls won the 4 x 100 and were fourth in the distance medley relay. Upper Darby claimed the throwers’ 4 x 100 ahead of Marple Newtown, while Marple (4 x 800), Penncrest (1,600 sprint) and Bonner & Prendergast (4 x 100) picked up third-place finishes.
On the boys side, Ridley was the only school with a pair of wins, taking the 4 x 100 throwers’ relay and the sprint medley, to go with third in the 4 x 1,600 and DMR. Haverford augmented a win in the 4 x 200 by taking runner-up honors in the 4 x 100 and 4 x 1,600. The hosts claimed the 4 x 400, while Penncrest was second in both the 4 x 400 and sprint medley.
