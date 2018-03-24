Mueller hits six as Radnor opens with sunny win

Ellie Mueller picked up where she left off last season for the reigning PIAA Class 2A champs, scoring six goals in a 14-7 win for Radnor over Mater Dei in California.

Molly May scored twice, and Cate Cox handed out three assists for Radnor.

In other nonleague action:

Agnes Irwin 12, Owen J. Roberts 7 >> Kacy Hogarth notched a hat trick, and Alex Hark added two goals as the Owls rode an 8-3 first-half edge to the win.