Mueller hits six as Radnor opens with sunny win

Ellie Mueller picked up where she left off last season for the reigning PIAA Class 2A champs, scoring six goals in a 14-7 win for Radnor over Mater Dei in California.
Molly May scored twice, and Cate Cox handed out three assists for Radnor.
In other nonleague action:
Agnes Irwin 12, Owen J. Roberts 7 >> Kacy Hogarth notched a hat trick, and Alex Hark added two goals as the Owls rode an 8-3 first-half edge to the win.
