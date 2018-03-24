Connect with us

Spring Sports

Mueller hits six as Radnor opens with sunny win

Ellie Mueller picked up where she left off last season for the reigning PIAA Class 2A champs, scoring six goals in a 14-7 win for Radnor over Mater Dei in California.

Molly May scored twice, and Cate Cox handed out three assists for Radnor.

In other nonleague action:

Agnes Irwin 12, Owen J. Roberts 7 >> Kacy Hogarth notched a hat trick, and Alex Hark added two goals as the Owls rode an 8-3 first-half edge to the win.

