Luera leads Glen Mills to victory

Johnny Luera showed what he is capable of in his singles debut for Glen Mills Friday.

Luera cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at the No. 3 slot as the Battlin’ Bulls defeated Penn Wood in Del Val League action, 4-1.

Destin Dortch triumphed at No. 2 singles. The Glen Mills doubles duos of Jaden Lehman-Lewis and Garydson Georges, and John Chavez and Saul Ramirez, both won in straight sets.

John Kpankpa was victorious at No. 1 singles for the Patriots 6-3, 6-3 over Tyler Morgan.