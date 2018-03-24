Garnet Valley’s Delaney has milestone start to season

Garnet Valley’s Riley Delaney began the 2018 campaign with a personal milestone.
Delaney scored her 100th career goal as part of a three-goal day as the Jaguars routed Downingtown East, 19-6.
Regan Nealon led the way with six goals and one assist for the Jags, who led 12-3 at halftime. Kathryn Toohey netted four goals to go with seven draw controls, and Kam McNeal chipped in with a hat trick and one assist. Kara Nealon tallied seven assists, and Madi McKee added a goal and two helpers.
Sam Hamalak (six saves) and Makenna Mink (three saves) split time at goalie.
