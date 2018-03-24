Conner’s big day helps Hewlings notch 300th win

Jeff Conner and Jef Hewlings started the 2018 season out on a high note.
The Strath Haven All-Delco tallied four goals and three assists to send the Panthers past Penn Charter, 9-6, and earn Hewlings his 300th career win.
Ibo Pio and Nicky Palermo scored twice each, and Will Brake and Vincey Palermo combined for 15 saves in goal for the Panthers.
In other nonleague action:
Haverford School 11, St. Paul’s 6 >> Luke O’Grady recorded four goals, and TJ Malone and Peter Garno each tallied a hat trick to lead Haverford School past its opponent from Maryland.
Scott Deck added three assists, and goalie Harrison Fellheimer made 10 saves for the Fords.
