Reporter/Times Herald Area Boys Track and Field Previews

A national champion in the 200-meter dash indoors, as well as state champion in both the 60 and 200, Austin Kratz heads outside for the spring intent on keeping his magical senior season buzzing along at a fast pace.

He and the Pioneers are anticipating what could be a memorable 2018.

“This is setting up to be a very special season for Dock,” coach Tim Eger said. “While much of the attention will be on Austin, expect other athletes to make some noise of their own. Dock will be chasing after team titles in the league, district, and the state and it will take more than Kratz to make that happen.”

Members of the indoor state and national-qualifying 4×200 team all return and should be dominant in both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays, with a few interchangeable parts.

Nick Smith looks to defend his Bicentennial Athletic League and District 1-2A titles in the hurdle events, and coming off a record-breaking indoor season in the shot put and a breakout 2017 spring season in the discus, senior Alex Martin will be a force in the league and district.

Meanwhile La Salle has something going, coming off a fifth-place finish at states (3A).

Said coach Greg Bielecki: “With the balance, depth, and leadership we have, we should be a team that commits to the process of improvement and focus on controlling what we can control. If this team truly does that, it could be a special season.”

Pennridge enters the season as defending Suburban One League Continental Conference Champs as well as defending District 1-3A Champs.

“As most other teams, we have a lot of new boys and it will take some time to get them in the proper events to help our team,” Rams coach Bob Hosier said. “Our goals are still the same as in past years: be very competitive in our league; to show continual improvement; show sportsmanship; have a winning record in dual meets; advance many athletes to the District One meet; and be represented at the State Meet in Shippensburg and bring home some medals.”

Following is a team-by-team look at the area.

Boys

Abington

Coach: Bill Neely.

Last year’s record: 2-4 in the SOL National.

Key returners: Josh Coleman, Sr.; Miles Benson, So., hurdles; Michael Castor, So.; Amir Cubbage; Kevin Dennin; Omar Haamid; Alex Horn; Alexander Martin; Emmitt Smith; Cameron Mitchell; Darius Richards; Jamir Robinson.

Coach Neely says: “We should be a lot better than we were last year. We have a good returning cast and the ninth graders that were participating should do pretty well.”

Bishop McDevitt

Coach: Julian Edwards (8th season).

Key performers lost: Joey Lounsbery, 800/mile; McKenna Loughney, shot/discus/jav.

Key returners: Tyler Byrd, Jr., 100/200; Blair Knuckle, Sr., high jump/110 hurdles.

Others to watch: Danye McCleod, So., 300 hurdles; Sioghan Loughne, So., shot/jav; Lawrence Richardson, Jr., long jump/jav.

Strength: A lot of talent returning along with a strong freshman class.

Coach Edwards says: “This season, along with the next few years, will be really good. Our team is very young and only getting stronger.”

Central Bucks West

Coach: Greg Wetzel (seventh season).

Last year’s record: 6-1; third in SOL Continental; fifth in District 1-3A; 8th in PIAA-3A.

Key performers lost: Joe Manetta; Christian Bobowicz; Alec Hofer; Brian Mass; Noah Griffin; Evan Washington; Griffin Shields.

Key returners: Jake Claricurzio, Sr., middle distance; Luke Fehrman, Jr., middle distance; Brian Baker, Sr., middle distance; Ben Bunch, Sr., middle distance; Nick Ferrentino, Sr., sprints; Ben Metz, Sr., jumps; Ian Infante, Sr., jumps; Kevin Guevera, So., throws; Roman Katona, So., sprints; Alan Zlotin, So., sprints; Owen Shields, Jr., middle distance; Carter Laatsch, Jr., middle distance; Nick Gillepsie, Jr., hurdles/middle distance; Jafar Bucknal, Sr., hurdles/middle distance; Paul Nicholas, So., sprints.

Others to watch: Luke Benson, Jr., sprints.

Strengths: Finished 8th as a team at the Indoor State Championships, setting a school record in the Distance Medley Relay (10:23.96) and also running a U.S. No. Five State Championship 4×800 relay.

Question marks: Need to bolster the field events in order to hang with the incredibly deep Pennridge and North Penn.

Coach Wetzel says: “We are going to have a lot of fun and are excited to see what our guys can do in the best conference in the state.”

Cheltenham

Coach: Robert Beale (36th season).

Last year: Third in SOL American.

Key reformers lost: Will Griffen, 3,200 (Virginia Tech): Jean S. Codio, javelin; Antonio Masquera, 110 hurdles; Andrew Crosby, 800 (Widener University).

Key returners: Jason Cornelison, Jr., 1,600/3,200; Dominic George, Sr., sprints; Cameron Carty, Sr., throws; Christian Nash, Jr., long/triple jump; Jason Dunham, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Liam Brown, Sr., 1,600-3,200; Giovanni Williams, Sr., 400; Wesley Paik, Sr., 800-1,600; Kylan Willis, So., 800-1,600; Jordan Green, Sr., 100/200/relays.

Others to watch: Basil Brown, Jr., 400-800; Mason Jones, Jr., hurdles/jumps; Brandon Scott, So., sprints/jumps; Quadier Berry, Sr., 400/800/pole vault; Jordan Collins, Sr., 400/hurdles.

Coach Beale says: “We are still developing a team. We’ve made a lot of improvements since last year. We are still doing much teaching to develop basic fundamentals of the track and field events. Hopefully our athletes will acquire a desire to compete well in their resepective events.”

Dock

Coach: Tim Eger (16th Season).

Last year’s record: 6-0; Second at Bicentennial Athletic League Constitutional Division Championships: Second at District 1-2A Championships; Fifth at PIAA-2A Championships.

Key performers lost: Ethan Schimek, hurdles/pole vault; Jeremy Moyer, middle distance.

Key returners: Ian Anderson, Sr., middle distance; Isaiah Denlinger, Sr., distance; Austin Kratz, Sr., sprints/long jump; Alex Martin, Sr., shot/discus; Austin Nice, Jr., long jump; Nick Smith, Sr., sprints/jumps; Praise Zoegar, Sr., sprints/jumps.

Others to Watch: Jonathan Anderson, So., distance; Marques Brockington, Sr., middle distance; Xander Duerksen, Jr., throws; Nick Halstead, So., middle distance; Bryce Kauffman, Jr., hurdles; Dylan Rush, Sr., sprints; Thomas Schreiber, So., hurdles.

Strengths: Sprints and throws.

Question Marks: Depth in distance events.

Hatboro-Horsham

Coach: Michael Harmon (third season).

Last year record: 3-4.

Key returners: Matt Lenehan, Sr., 300 hurdles/400; Paul Isabella, Sr., 100; Jon LaSalle, Sr., javelin; Kyle Hontz, Jr., 3,200.

Others to watch: Stefano Isabella, So., 1,600; Jordan Collazo, So., shot put; Caleb Ryu, Fr. 200-400; Kasey Savage, Fr., high jump; Devon Comber, Fr., 1,600.

Coach Harmon says: “The Hatters look to compete in a tough SOL American conference this year. We do have some key returners but the Hatters are a young and hungry team.”

La Salle

Coach: Greg Bielecki (8th season).

Last year: PCL and District XII Champions; fifth at PIAA-3A Championships.

Key performers lost: Alex Sislo; Noah Walker; Peter Nelson; Brendan Price; Luke Ullmann.

Key returners: Jon Squadrito, Sr., jumps; Tommy Christie, Fr., jumps; Octavious Carter, Sr., sprints; John Klohoker, Jr., sprints; Manny Quiles, Jr., sprints; Marcus Curvan, Jr., sprints; Ryan O’Neill, Sr., sprints; Luke Hardy, Jr., hurdles; Be Rawson, Jr., jumps; Lelan Mersky, Jr., throws; Liam Tatlonghari, Jr., throws; Brian Grady, Jr., throws; Evan Addison, Sr., distance; Vince Twomey, So., distance; Matt Zilligen, Jr., distance; Jack Seiberlich, Jr., distance; Paul Ghantous, Jr., distance; Ethan Maher, So., distance; Brady Koors, So., distance; Sean Egan, Sr., distance; Danny Boyle, Sr., middle distance; Mac Costonis, Jr., middle distance.

Others to watch: Sean Grant, Sr., middle distance; Thomas Price, Sr., middle distance; Connor Christian, Sr., middle distance; Dan Gervino, So., distance; Michael Loftus, Jr., distance; Matt Mattia, Fr., sprints; Ben Koniers, So., sprints; Royce Xu, Sr., sprints; Andrew Della Penna, So., hurdles; Evan Wang, So., hurdles; Liam Turnbach, Jr., throws.

Strengths: The Explorers are a well-balanced and deep team. Led by current and returning State Medalists in Carter (Indoor 60m), Squadrito (High Jump State Champ), Addison (Mile), as well as both distance relays from Indoor States (4×800 of Ghantous, Costonis, Seiberlich, and Zilligen, and DMR of Twomey, Costonis, Boyle, and Addison), and a 4×200 that was 9th at Indoor States (Klohoker, Quiles, Curvan, Carter), the Explorers will need to score in all events and score deep if they are to build upon their success from the indoor season.

Question marks: Can this Explorers team buy in and do all that will be necessary every day to take on the reigning Indoor State Champions?

Lansdale Catholic

Coach: Matt Connelly.

Key returners: Dylan Schaefer, Sr., sprints; Michael Niemann, So., high jump.

Outlook for the season: Schaefer and Niemann competed at the District 12 Championships last spring, giving the Crusaders a couple guys to build around.

Methacton

Coach: Chris Shaffer (third season).

Last year’s record: 4-1 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference.

Key performers lost: Josh Brycki, distance; Nick DeFilippis, distance; Chase Reber, throws; Karan Singh, throws; Jared Christman, pole vault.

Key returners: John Keenan, Sr., sprints; Max Jones, Sr., sprints; Josh Newman, Sr., sprints; Lucas Carr, Sr., sprints; Dan Tabor, Jr., sprints; Chris Meehan, Jr., sprints; Joe Pacholski, Jr., sprints; Jorge Carmona, Jr., sprints; Mike Torcini, So., sprints; Jordan Layos, Fr., sprints; Alex Yablonski, Sr., hurdles; Chris Huber, Sr., hurdles; Nick Olivieri, So., hurdles; Andrew Bregman, So., hurdles; Mike Clark, Sr., distance; Myles Hoven, Sr., distance; Sean Ritchie, Jr., distance; Tom Chimes, Jr., distance; Will Rebert, Jr., distance; Garrett McPhillips, Jr., distance; Garrett Campbell, Jr., distance; Matt Varghese, So., distance; Jack Kapralick, So., distance; Kevin McCullagh, So., distance; Chris Rowland, Fr., distance; Ryan Kempster, Fr., distance; John Keenan, Sr., jumps; Max Jones, Sr., jumps; Lucas Carr, Sr., jumps; Kyle Cook, Sr., jumps; Matt Weisenberger, Jr., jumps; Dan Tabor, Jr., jumps; Chris Meehan, Jr., jumps; Steven Brown, Jr., jumps; Joe Masciantonio, Jr., jumps; Nick Olivieri, So., jumps; Josh Clark, So., jumps; Andrew Bregman, So., jumps; Mike Torcini, So., jumps; Jordan Layos, Fr., jumps; Tom Heffernan, Fr., jumps; Pat Maloney, Sr., throws; John Keenan, Sr., throws; Tonee’ Ellis, Jr., throws; Matt Capece, Jr., throws; Gary Knox, Jr., throws; Ken Donahue, Jr., throws; Maclin Herbison, So., throws; Nick Hanson, So., throws; Sagan Kakkar, So., throws; Dylan Schultz, So., throws.

Coach Shaffer says: “I really like the makeup of this team and I have been very pleased with the team’s work ethic and intensity. They have already shown a great attitude towards their training and have been working really hard. We have a large group of boys, many new to track and we are looking forward to our first meet to give all an opportunity to see what they can accomplish. This team is looking to make another run and to be very competitive in the PAC. Seeing how they respond to the pressure of each competition will be something to watch. Like any other team trying to get ready for the season, preparation and weather has been a key issue, but our main goal is to work hard and to have some fun through our achievement this year.”

North Penn

Coach: Jay Jones (13th season).

Key returners: Kasseem Cartwright, Sr., sprints; Carter Houlihan, So., sprints; Thomas Green, So., sprints/hurdles; Zahir Rucker, So., sprints; Matthew Gain, Sr., sprints; Daniel Santiago, Sr., middle distance; Erik Kull, So., middle distance; Joe

Byers, Jr., middle distance; Brendan O’Toole, Sr., distance; Brian Johnson, Jr., distance; Colin Grace, Sr., distance; Noah Demis, So., distance; Curtis Young, Jr., hurdles/jumps; Ryan Greene, So., hurdles; Obi Nwogwugwu, Jr., triple jump; Michael Bevenour, Jr., triple jump; Bryant Durant, Sr., pole vault; Starrett Vesper, So., pole vault; Noah Boast, Jr., discus/shot put; Tyreece Duke, Sr., discus/javelin/shot put.

Outlook for the season: The Knights have plenty in the sprints and O’Toole leading the way in the distance, making for a competitive push in the tough Continental.

Pennridge

Coach: Bob Hosier (35th season).

Last year’s record: 6-0; SOL Continental Champions; District 1-3A Champions.

Key performers lost: Alex Dimon, sprints/hurdles/jumps; Austin Howell, sprints/hurdles/jumps; Matt Ludlow, sprints/hurldes/jumps; Ed Bracken, sprints/hurdles/jumps; Matt Moyer, sprints/hurdles/jumps; Riley LaRiviere, throws; Griffin McMann, throws; Cale Frank, throws.

Key returners: Josh Pinkney, Sr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Vinny Polignano, Sr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; John Nash, Sr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Ryan Sattele, Sr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Kellen Brown, Jr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Anderson Dimon, Jr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Luke Eissler, Jr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Evan Miller, Jr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Matt Eissler, Jr., distance; Tom Geiger, Jr., distance; Gunnar Orth, Jr., distance; Cole Doster, Jr., distance; Billy Anderson, So., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Bobby Brashear, So., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Liam McCool, So., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Jack Wasserman, So., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Ethan Saville, So., distance; Matt Vaders, So., distance; Josiah Landis, So., throws; Tyler Myers, So., throws.

Others to Watch: Spencer Lane, Fr., hurdles.

Strengths: Horizontal and vertical jumps, sprints.

Question marks: Pole vault, throws.

Souderton Area

Coach: John Donahue (10th season).

Last year’s record: 5-2; second in the SOL Continental; fourth in District 1-3A.

Key performers lost: Shamar Jenkins, Stephen Scott, Connor McMeniman, Joe Breen, Chase Cole.

Key returners: Kevin Sieving, Jr., hurdles; Josiah Moyer, Jr., distance; Jack Maurer, Sr., pole vault/sprints; Kyle Jia, Jr., throws; Brett Vince, Sr., throws.

Others to watch: Anthony Blessing, Sr., throws; Paul Boehm, Jr., distance; Evan Marrone, Sr., pole vault/distance; Tommy Greve, Jr., distance.

Strengths: Outstanding junior Class and experience in throws.

Question marks: Replacing the strongest senior class in History of the program.

Coach Donahue says: “Hope to remain competitive in the strongest conference in the state.”

Upper Moreland

Coach: Doug Smith (second season).

Last year’s record: 1-7.

Key returners: Connor Hurst, Sr., 400/800; Immanuel Thomas, Sr., sprints; Stone Pannepacker, Sr., throws; Ciaran Mullen, Sr., long jump/sprints; Sterlen Barr Jr., Sr., sprints; Caleb Mead, Jr., sprints; Yasin Wakil, Jr., sprints; Shane Coll, Jr., distance.

Others to watch: Kyle Murphy, Sr., distance; Jack Cattie, Fr., middle distance.

Coach Smith says: “The SOL Championship 4×100 of Wakil, Thomas, Barr and Mead are all back and not satisfied with their 8th-place finish at the District One Championships last year. All are hoping to also be competing in an individual sprint event along with the 4×100. Hurst is on pace to be a force in the 800 in the SOL and along with Coll, Murphy and Chris Stewart (junior) should make a push for a medal at SOL Champs. Bringing all four members of a championship relay team is great, but these guys are not happy with what they accomplished, but are motivated by what they want. They are striving for an SOL repeat, District 1 and PIAA state medal and the school record in the 4×100. Everyone on this team is working hard. Throwers, sprinters and distance are busting their butts on a daily basis and I am looking forward to seeing what they can do when it comes to meets.”

Wissahickon

Coach: Don Betterly (23rd season).

Last season’s record: 6-1; SOL American Champs.

Key performers lost: Max Davies, sprints; Sam Kane, sprints; Cam Christopher, distance; Justin Cooper, shot put; Tom Watson, shot/jav; Jon Pogorzelski, pole vault.

Key returners: Rahsheed Wright, Sr., sprints; Shamere Dunswell, Sr., sprints; Ben Hoyer, Sr., distance; Matt Maiale, Sr., distance; Justin Ryan, Jr., distance; Nathan Leung, Sr., distance; Liam Davies, Sr., hurdles; Ahmir Johnson, Sr., hurdles; Ahmir Johnson, Sr., jumps; Christian McCarry, So., jumps; Kevin Joo, Jr., jumps; Marco Rivera, Sr., throws; Max Salvador, Jr., throws. Others to watch: Carmen Ostroski, So., jumps/hurdles/400; Nick Santos, Fr., jav.

Strengths: Distance (American Conference XC Champs), Jumps.

Question Marks: Shot/discus/sprint depth.

Coach Betterly says: “To win, scoring needs to come from everywhere this year, not just one or two areas.”