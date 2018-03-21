Weather postpones PIAA basketball: semifinals moved to Saturday, finals into next week

The 2018 PIAA Basketball Championships have been postponed and rescheduled into next week, Monday through Wednesday, due to the winter storm that has severely impacted travel throughout the state.
Ten semifinal games, originally slated for Tuesday, have been postponed to Saturday.
The championship finals schedule will be as follows:
Monday, March 26th:
2A Girls 12:00 pm
1A Boys 2:00 pm
3A Girls 6:00 pm
4A Boys 8:00 pm
Tuesday, March 27th:
1A Girls 12:00 pm
2A Boys 2:00 pm
6A Girls 6:00 pm
5A Boys 8:00 pm
Wednesday, March 28th:
4A Girls 12:00 pm
3A Boys 2:00 pm
5A Girls 6:00 pm
6A Boys 8:00 pm
The following semi-final games have been postponed to Saturday, March 24th due to inclement weather conditions:
1A Girls Lebanon Catholic vs. Jenkintown @ Downingtown West HS @ 1:00 pm
4A Girls Lancaster Catholic vs. Bonner Prendergast @ Downingtown West HS @ 2:30 pm
4A Girls Berks Catholic vs. Cardinal Wuerl NC @ State College HS @ 2:30 pm
5A Girls Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Wood @ Souderton HS @ 2:00 pm
5A Girls Archbishop Carroll vs. Mars @ State College HS @ 1:00 pm
2A Boys Holy Cross vs. Constitution @ Freedom HS @ 2:30 pm
3A Boys Neumann-Goretti vs. Trinity @ Governor Mifflin Interm. School @ 3:00 pm
3A Boys Lancaster Mennonite vs. Richland @ Chambersburg HS @ 2:30 pm
6A Boys Hazleton vs. Lincoln @ Freedom HS @ 1:00 pm
6A Boys Roman Catholic vs. Pine Richland @ Chambersburg HS @ 1:00 pm
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 2 weeks ago
PIAA Basketball Tournament Brackets
Boys Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A Girls Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A |...
-
Perkiomen Valley’s Brock Helverson signs on with West Virginia
Name: Brock Helverson High School: Perkiomen Valley College Selection: West Virginia University Sport: Baseball Position: Pitcher Anticipated Major: Undecided Parents: Cindy...
-
Perkiomen Valley’s Mikey Gama signs on with Cabrini University
Name: Mikey Gama High School: Perkiomen Valley College Selection: Cabrini University Sport: Baseball Position: Pitcher Anticipated Major: Undecided Parents: Celeste and...
-
Perkiomen Valley’s Joseph Gorla commits to Lehigh University
Name: Joseph Gorla High School: Perkiomen Valley College Selection: Lehigh University Sport: Baseball Position: Infield Anticipated Major: Finance Parents: Joseph and...
-
Winter Sports/ 4 hours ago
Delco Boys Basketball Stat Leaders: Final
Final; for questions or corrections, email mdegeorge@21st-centurymedia.com. Scoring average Mike Webb, Springfield 24.0 Vinny...
-
Winter Sports/ 4 hours ago
Weather postpones PIAA basketball: semifinals moved to Saturday, finals into next week
The 2018 PIAA Basketball Championships have been postponed and rescheduled into next week, Monday...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Episcopal Academy’s Katie Crager scores 200th career goal
Episcopal Academy girls’ lacrosse senior attacker and co-captain Katie Crager scored her 200th career...
-
Winter Sports/ 18 hours ago
Jake Strycharz nets 1,000 points for Coventry Christian
Moments before his team took the court before the final game of their season,...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 day ago
Snow creates chaos in PIAA semifinal schedule
The March snow has turned its sights on the PIAA Tournament, wreaking havoc with...
-
Digital First Media/ 1 day ago
Conestoga forward Frank Konopasek is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week
The sophomore forward, who became the first-ever Conestoga sophomore to reach the 100 career...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 day ago
Lower Merion swimmer Anna Kalandadze is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week
The Lower Merion junior captured the PIAA 3A state championship in the 500 free...
-
Winter Sports/ 2 days ago
‘Crazy’ finish doesn’t go Bonner & Prendergast’s way in PIAA Class 5A semifinals
BETHLEHEM >> You couldn’t make up the ending. Either ending, for that matter. Bottom...
-
Winter Sports/ 2 days ago
De George: Nealon’s defense helps kiss Bonner & Prendie goodbye
BETHLEHEM >> Chalk it up to the delirium of the moment — to his...