Weather postpones PIAA basketball: semifinals moved to Saturday, finals into next week

The 2018 PIAA Basketball Championships have been postponed and rescheduled into next week, Monday through Wednesday, due to the winter storm that has severely impacted travel throughout the state.

Ten semifinal games, originally slated for Tuesday, have been postponed to Saturday.

The championship finals schedule will be as follows:

Monday, March 26th:

2A Girls 12:00 pm

1A Boys 2:00 pm

3A Girls 6:00 pm

4A Boys 8:00 pm

Tuesday, March 27th:

1A Girls 12:00 pm

2A Boys 2:00 pm

6A Girls 6:00 pm

5A Boys 8:00 pm

Wednesday, March 28th:

4A Girls 12:00 pm

3A Boys 2:00 pm

5A Girls 6:00 pm

6A Boys 8:00 pm

The following semi-final games have been postponed to Saturday, March 24th due to inclement weather conditions:

1A Girls Lebanon Catholic vs. Jenkintown @ Downingtown West HS @ 1:00 pm

4A Girls Lancaster Catholic vs. Bonner Prendergast @ Downingtown West HS @ 2:30 pm

4A Girls Berks Catholic vs. Cardinal Wuerl NC @ State College HS @ 2:30 pm

5A Girls Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Wood @ Souderton HS @ 2:00 pm

5A Girls Archbishop Carroll vs. Mars @ State College HS @ 1:00 pm

2A Boys Holy Cross vs. Constitution @ Freedom HS @ 2:30 pm

3A Boys Neumann-Goretti vs. Trinity @ Governor Mifflin Interm. School @ 3:00 pm

3A Boys Lancaster Mennonite vs. Richland @ Chambersburg HS @ 2:30 pm

6A Boys Hazleton vs. Lincoln @ Freedom HS @ 1:00 pm

6A Boys Roman Catholic vs. Pine Richland @ Chambersburg HS @ 1:00 pm