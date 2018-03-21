Connect with us

Winter Sports

Weather postpones PIAA basketball: semifinals moved to Saturday, finals into next week

The 2018 PIAA Basketball Championships have been postponed and rescheduled into next week, Monday through Wednesday, due to the winter storm that has severely impacted travel throughout the state.

Ten semifinal games, originally slated for Tuesday, have been postponed to Saturday.

The championship finals schedule will be as follows:

Monday, March 26th:

2A Girls          12:00 pm
1A Boys           2:00 pm

3A Girls          6:00 pm
4A Boys         8:00 pm

Tuesday, March 27th:

1A Girls          12:00 pm
2A Boys          2:00 pm

6A Girls          6:00 pm
5A Boys          8:00 pm

Wednesday, March 28th:

4A Girls          12:00 pm
3A Boys          2:00 pm

5A Girls          6:00 pm
6A Boys          8:00 pm

The following semi-final games have been postponed to Saturday, March 24th due to inclement weather conditions:

1A Girls          Lebanon Catholic vs. Jenkintown @ Downingtown West HS @ 1:00 pm
4A Girls         Lancaster Catholic vs. Bonner Prendergast @ Downingtown West HS @ 2:30 pm
4A Girls         Berks Catholic vs. Cardinal Wuerl NC @ State College HS @ 2:30 pm
5A Girls         Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Wood @ Souderton HS @ 2:00 pm
5A Girls         Archbishop Carroll vs. Mars @ State College HS @ 1:00 pm

2A Boys         Holy Cross vs. Constitution @ Freedom HS @ 2:30 pm
3A Boys         Neumann-Goretti vs. Trinity @ Governor Mifflin Interm. School @ 3:00 pm
3A Boys         Lancaster Mennonite vs. Richland @ Chambersburg HS @ 2:30 pm
6A Boys         Hazleton vs. Lincoln @ Freedom HS @ 1:00 pm
6A Boys         Roman Catholic vs. Pine Richland @ Chambersburg HS @ 1:00 pm

