Spring Sports

Perkiomen Valley’s Mikey Gama signs on with Cabrini University

Name: Mikey Gama

High School: Perkiomen Valley

College Selection: Cabrini University

Sport: Baseball

Position: Pitcher

Anticipated Major: Undecided

Parents: Celeste and Mark Gama

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 All-Area Honorable Mention.

Academic/Community Service: Daily Bread Food Pantry volunteer.

