Perkiomen Valley’s Mikey Gama signs on with Cabrini University

Name: Mikey Gama
High School: Perkiomen Valley
College Selection: Cabrini University
Sport: Baseball
Position: Pitcher
Anticipated Major: Undecided
Parents: Celeste and Mark Gama
Major Athletic Honors: 2017 All-Area Honorable Mention.
Academic/Community Service: Daily Bread Food Pantry volunteer.
