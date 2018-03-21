Connect with us

Spring Sports

Perkiomen Valley's Joseph Gorla commits to Lehigh University

Name: Joseph Gorla

High School: Perkiomen Valley

College Selection: Lehigh University

Sport: Baseball

Position: Infield

Anticipated Major: Finance

Parents: Joseph and Melissa Gorla

Other Schools Considered: Saint Joseph’s University

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 All-PAC Liberty Division First Team/All-Area Second Team Selection.

Academic/Community Service: Member of National Honor Society.

