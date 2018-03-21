Episcopal Academy’s Katie Crager scores 200th career goal

Episcopal Academy girls’ lacrosse senior attacker and co-captain Katie Crager scored her 200th career goal during the Churchwomen’s 16-2 win against Baldwin School March 16. Crager finished the game with four goals.

“While this is certainly a tremendous accomplishment, what I find even more impressive is the selflessness and humility Katie has demonstrated season after season,” said EA girls’ lacrosse head coach Josie Ferri Tomaino. “She is an extremely driven individual but her motivation comes from her sincere desire to make the team better. I think her teammates find that inspirational.”

As of March 20, Crager has 201 goals, 47 assists, 85 draw controls, 70 ground balls and 39 caused turnovers. Last season, she was selected Inter-Ac Player of the Year and named to 1st Team All-American for U.S. Lacrosse.

Tomaino said, “Katie would do whatever it takes for the team to be successful; if it means playing a different role or position, Katie would do it in a heartbeat if it meant that the program would benefit. Katie has never been focused on stats and I hope that her success inspires others to follow in her footsteps and always put the team’s goals first.”