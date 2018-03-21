Delco Boys Basketball Stat Leaders: Final

Final; for questions or corrections, email mdegeorge@21st-centurymedia.com.

Scoring average

Mike Webb, Springfield 24.0

Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 22.7

Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 22.2

Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 21.7

Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 21.6

DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 20.7

Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 19.2

Christian Ray, Haverford School 18.9

Antwaun Butler, Cardinal O’Hara 18.5

Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 17.3

Carley Jones, Interboro 17.0

AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 15.7

Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 15.6

Michael Smith, Chester 15.6

Akeem Taylor, Chester Charter School for the Arts 15.4

Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 14.7

Mike May, Marple Newtown 14.5

Keyon Butler, Archbishop Carroll 14.4

Tarik Bey, Glen Mills 13.9

Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven 13.9

Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 13.9

Tehron Phillips, Christian Academy 13.8

Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 13.4

Marvin Freeman, Sun Valley 13.4

Brian Randolph III, Chester 13.1

Justin Anderson, Archbishop Carroll 12.9

Tariq Ingraham, Bonner & Prendergast 12.6

Greg Vlassopoulos, Garnet Valley 12.6

Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 12.5

Naseim Harley, Academy Park 12.4

Tommy Gardler, Marple Newtown 12.2

Jackson Piotrowski, Delco Christian 12.1

Chris Nash, Penn Wood 12.0

Enoch Clark, Ridley 11.5

Vatangoe Donzo, Penn Wood 11.5

James Hendricks, Chichester 11.4

Luke House, Archbishop Carroll 11.3

Ajiri Johnson, Bonner & Prendergast 11.1

Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 11.1

Jameer Nelson Jr., Haverford School 10.8

Kamrohn Roundtree, Academy Park 10.8

Vernon Harper, Radnor 10.4

Lewis Robinson, Radnor 10.4

Amiri Stewart, Chichester 10.0

Jalun Trent, Upper Darby 10.0

Devonte Morris, Chester Charter School for the Arts 9.9

Dan Roe, Haverford 9.9

Jordan Hall, Cardinal O’Hara 9.7

J.T. Smyth, Haverford 9.7

Mamadou Toure, Upper Darby 9.6

Gavin Burke, Haverford School 9.4

Frank Durham, Springfield 9.4

Khelon Kirkland, Glen Mills 9.4

Isaac Kennon, Sun Valley 9.3

Nique Simmons, Glen Mills 9.0

Matt Arbogast, Penncrest 8.6

Karell Watkins, Chester 8.4

Albert Pewa, Interboro 8.3

Rahmaad DeJarnette, Chester 8.2

Sam Geathers, Christian Academy 8.2

Julian Holloway, Penn Wood 8.2

Malcolm Williams, Penncrest 8.2

Tyriq Marrero, Academy Park 8.1

3-point field goals

Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 78

Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 65

Tommy Gardler, Marple Newtown 60

Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 58

Gavin Burke, Haverford School 54

Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 53

Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 50

Mike May, Marple Newtown 49

Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 49

Mike Perretta, Bonner & Prendergast 48

Brian Randolph, Chester 47

Chris Nash, Penn Wood 46

Michael Smith, Chester 46

Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 45

Marvin Freeman, Sun Valley 44

DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 44

Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 42

Mike Webb, Springfield 40

Luke House, Archbishop Carroll 38

Jordan Hall, Cardinal O’Hara 37

Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 37

Jack Grace, Ridley 36

Dan Roe, Haverford 36

AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 35

Carley Jones, Interboro 33

Justin Anderson, Archbishop Carroll 31

Tyriq Marrero, Academy Park 31

Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 30

Akeem Taylor, Chester Charter School for the Arts 30

Tarik Bey, Glen Mills 29

Frank Durham, Springfield 29

Dom Souders, Interboro 29

Antwuan Butler, Cardinal O’Hara 27

Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 27

Devon Ferrero, Archbishop Carroll 27

Diby Keita, Upper Darby 27

Garrett Ripp, Cardinal O’Hara 27

J.T. Smyth, Haverford 27

Isaac Kennon, Sun Valley 25

Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 24

John Mastella, Ridley 24

Mamadou Toure, Upper Darby 24

Justin Hershey, Episcopal Academy 23

Kyle Long, Springfield 23

Nique Simmons, Glen Mills 23

Jack D’Entremont, Radnor 22

Jordan Graves, Strath Haven 22

Malachi Williams, Ridley 22

Naseim Harley, Academy Park 21

Jalen Cassidy, Academy Park 20

Colin Chambers, Episcopal Academy 20

Christian Clover, Haverford School 20

Free-throw percentage

(minimum 20 attempts)

Devon Ferrero, Archbishop Carroll 95.5

Tyler Rossini, Delco Christian 88.9

Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 85.5

Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 82.7

Colin Chambers, Episcopal Academy 81.0

Donovan Rodriguez, Bonner & Prendergast 81.0

Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 80.9

Cole Palis, Garnet Valley 80.8

Jack Fitzpatrick, Episcopal Academy 80.6

Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 80.3

Justin Anderson, Archbishop Carroll 79.2

Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 79.2

Matt Peel, Marple Newtown 77.5

Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 76.9

Jackson Piotrowski, Delco Christian 76.9

Mike Webb, Springfield 76.9

Kyle Long, Springfield 76.6

AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 76.4

Luke House, Archbishop Carroll 75.9

Brian Randolph, Chester 75.8

Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 75.6

Keyon Butler, Archbishop Carroll 75.4

Justin Heidig, Penncrest 75.4

Dan Roe, Haverford 75.4

Michael Smith, Chester 75.4

Jack O’Reilly, Episcopal Academy 75.0

Greg Vlassopoulos, Garnet Valley 74.8

Lewis Robinson, Radnor 74.7

Carley Jones, Interboro 74.6

Asim Richards, Haverford School 74.4

Jamese Lundy-Byrd, Chichester 74.3

Derik Harrison, Academy Park 74.1

Jaylen Stinson, Haverford School 73.9

Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 73.2

DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 73.2

Antwuan Butler, Cardinal O’Hara 72.3

Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 72.1

Sean DeShields, Chester Charter School for the Arts 71.9

Isaac Kennon, Sun Valley 71.8

Christian Clover, Haverford School 71.7

Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 71.6

Meese Tobey, Ridley 71.4

Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven 70.8

Brandon Rochester, Christian Academy 70.8

Shiheed Jones, Interboro 70.4