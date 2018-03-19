Haverford, Baldwin, EA crews make waves at 1st Manny Flick

Philadelphia >> Haverford School, Baldwin School and Episcopal Academy kicked off their spring crew season with some solid performances at the 1st Manny Flick Regatta (the Horvat Series) hosted by The Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association March 18.

What follows are the results that were sent to us by the respective schools:

Baldwin School

In the girls junior varsity double sculls, the Polar Bears brought home a first-place finish (bow Grace Kirwan, stroke Helen Klaes), a second-place finish (bow Jada Wiliams, stroke Jane Bai), and a fourth-place finish (bow Ava Rosenbeger, stroke Sammy Baron), bracketing long-time rivals from the Agnes Irwin School with times ranging from 6:12 to 6:37.

In the girls’ varsity single, Baldwin senior Julia Love finished her first-ever singles race in fourth place, about seven seconds behind a closely-spaced pack of three leaders. Despite challenging crosswinds in the middle 500 meters of the race putting her behind the leaders, Love’s rally in the race’s final minutes pushed her back into contact with the leaders.

Episcopal Academy

Episcopal Academy’s Girls Varsity Quad, which included stroke Josephine Konopka; Alexandra Peyton; Rachel Barber and Brooke Kraftson, placed second in their heat with a time of 5:25.89, just a few seconds shy of the first place finisher.

EA’s Boys Varsity 8 +, which included stroke Ian Reape; Nick Peyton; Jack Rebillard; Harry Pusey; Billy Stavropoulos; Owen Maier; Max Levinson; Dhruv Raman and cox Schuyler Kresge, finished in second place in their heat with a time of 4:55.03, also narrowly missing a first place finish.

The EA Boys JV 4+ finished fourth on their heat with a time of 5:59.50 with a crew of Jay Familetti in stroke; Jake Landaiche; Drew Landaiche; Aedan Yohannan and cox Myles Peter.

The Episcopal Academy Girls JV 8 +, which included Natalie Horbowy in stroke; Lacey Rivera; Allison Lee; Morgan Gantt; Rae Keffer-Scharpf; Natalie Johnston; Mollie Bonner; Mickey Rymal and cox Juliana Di Carlo, placed third in their heat with a time of 5:31.70.

Haverford School

Haverford, which had seven boats competing, had two first-place finishes. The Fords’ Novice Quad started the day off winning their event, with a boat including Morgan Shatzman, Baoer Li, Decker Patterson, and Carter McCann. The Fords had a second boat in the Novice quad event which placed third.

The Fords’ Varsity Four also won their race, with a boat consisting of Jeff Pendergast, Aidan Leavy, Evan Brabson, Will Griffiths, and Andrew Tornetta. The Haverford Freshman Quad and JV Four both placed second in their races, while the Fords’ Varsity Quad finished third.