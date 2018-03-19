Haverford, Baldwin, EA crews make waves at 1st Manny Flick

Philadelphia >> Haverford School, Baldwin School and Episcopal Academy kicked off their spring crew season with some solid performances at the 1st Manny Flick Regatta (the Horvat Series) hosted by The Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association March 18.
What follows are the results that were sent to us by the respective schools:
Baldwin School
In the girls junior varsity double sculls, the Polar Bears brought home a first-place finish (bow Grace Kirwan, stroke Helen Klaes), a second-place finish (bow Jada Wiliams, stroke Jane Bai), and a fourth-place finish (bow Ava Rosenbeger, stroke Sammy Baron), bracketing long-time rivals from the Agnes Irwin School with times ranging from 6:12 to 6:37.
In the girls’ varsity single, Baldwin senior Julia Love finished her first-ever singles race in fourth place, about seven seconds behind a closely-spaced pack of three leaders. Despite challenging crosswinds in the middle 500 meters of the race putting her behind the leaders, Love’s rally in the race’s final minutes pushed her back into contact with the leaders.
Episcopal Academy
Episcopal Academy’s Girls Varsity Quad, which included stroke Josephine Konopka; Alexandra Peyton; Rachel Barber and Brooke Kraftson, placed second in their heat with a time of 5:25.89, just a few seconds shy of the first place finisher.
EA’s Boys Varsity 8 +, which included stroke Ian Reape; Nick Peyton; Jack Rebillard; Harry Pusey; Billy Stavropoulos; Owen Maier; Max Levinson; Dhruv Raman and cox Schuyler Kresge, finished in second place in their heat with a time of 4:55.03, also narrowly missing a first place finish.
The EA Boys JV 4+ finished fourth on their heat with a time of 5:59.50 with a crew of Jay Familetti in stroke; Jake Landaiche; Drew Landaiche; Aedan Yohannan and cox Myles Peter.
The Episcopal Academy Girls JV 8 +, which included Natalie Horbowy in stroke; Lacey Rivera; Allison Lee; Morgan Gantt; Rae Keffer-Scharpf; Natalie Johnston; Mollie Bonner; Mickey Rymal and cox Juliana Di Carlo, placed third in their heat with a time of 5:31.70.
Haverford School
Haverford, which had seven boats competing, had two first-place finishes. The Fords’ Novice Quad started the day off winning their event, with a boat including Morgan Shatzman, Baoer Li, Decker Patterson, and Carter McCann. The Fords had a second boat in the Novice quad event which placed third.
The Fords’ Varsity Four also won their race, with a boat consisting of Jeff Pendergast, Aidan Leavy, Evan Brabson, Will Griffiths, and Andrew Tornetta. The Haverford Freshman Quad and JV Four both placed second in their races, while the Fords’ Varsity Quad finished third.
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 2 weeks ago
PIAA Basketball Tournament Brackets
Boys Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A Girls Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A |...
-
Winter Sports/ 3 hours ago
Snow creates chaos in PIAA semifinal schedule
The March snow has turned its sights on the PIAA Tournament, wreaking havoc with...
-
Digital First Media/ 3 hours ago
Conestoga forward Frank Konopasek is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week
The sophomore forward, who became the first-ever Conestoga sophomore to reach the 100 career...
-
Winter Sports/ 7 hours ago
Lower Merion swimmer Anna Kalandadze is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week
The Lower Merion junior captured the PIAA 3A state championship in the 500 free...
-
Winter Sports/ 16 hours ago
‘Crazy’ finish doesn’t go Bonner & Prendergast’s way in PIAA Class 5A semifinals
BETHLEHEM >> You couldn’t make up the ending. Either ending, for that matter. Bottom...
-
Winter Sports/ 17 hours ago
De George: Nealon’s defense helps kiss Bonner & Prendie goodbye
BETHLEHEM >> Chalk it up to the delirium of the moment — to his...
-
Suburban One League/ 19 hours ago
Upper Dublin edges Souderton in PIAA-6A semifinals
NORTHAMPTON >> Jess Polin had a chance to breathe. The Upper Dublin freshman stood...
-
Bicentennial League/ 19 hours ago
Faith Christian’s season ends in PIAA Class A semifinals against Lourdes Regional
HAMBURG >> Faith Christian Academy’s season came to an end Monday night with a...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 day ago
Haverford, Baldwin, EA crews make waves at 1st Manny Flick
Philadelphia >> Haverford School, Baldwin School and Episcopal Academy kicked off their spring crew...
-
Belief, team unity fuel Souderton and Upper Dublin ahead of state semifinals
If there’s anyone who can truly appreciate the run Upper Dublin’s girls’ basketball team...
-
Pottsgrove’s Agnew, Upper Perk’s Fresa medal Day 1
It was done in a flash. But what will last longer for Pottsgrove senior...
-
Upper Perk’s Kovalenko, Fresa, Pottsgrove’s Agnew reach podium on Day 2
Kyle Kovalenko backed into the A final of the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday at the...
-
Boys Basketball/ 2 days ago
Abington stopped by Hazleton in PIAA 6A quarterfinals
By Dave Seamon For Digital First Media BETHLEHEM >> How dynamic was Hazleton Area’s...