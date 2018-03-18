Upper Perk’s Kovalenko, Fresa, Pottsgrove’s Agnew reach podium on Day 2

Kyle Kovalenko backed into the A final of the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday at the PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
The Upper Perkiomen junior wasn’t just happy to be there in the final though, he was determined to climb.
“I wasn’t going to be satisfied. I wanted to move up and that’s what I did,” Kovalenko said.
Kovalenko, who qualified eighth, dropped nearly two seconds from his prelim time to log a 58.71 and place sixth place and earn a state medal in the 100 breast.
“I felt really good – just the right amount of strength and energy during the race. It was awesome,” Kovalenko said. “I broke my personal record and the school record once again.”
Upper Perkiomen sophomore Noel Fresa claimed her second medal of the two-day meet by placing fifth in the 100-yard freestyle. Her final time of 52.05 dropped nearly a second off her prelim time of 52.93.
Fresa found success by keeping it loose.
“I just wanted to have fun,” she said. “I was seeded eighth, so there was no doing worse. I figured I needed to have fun and try to finish higher.”
Pottsgrove senior Patrick Agnew closed his scholastic career by placing eighth in the 100 freestyle.
He made the A final with a 47.35 in the morning, and posted a 47.75 in the final.
“I was a little tired heading in but I didn’t let that stop me,” Agnew said. “I took it out really hard and gave it everything I had. I earned myself a podium spot before I even got into the water, so I had nothing to lose.”
Schuylkill Valley senior Colin Gwiazdowski won the race in 45.44.
“I feel pretty good,” Agnew said after winning his second medal of the championships. “It was definitely a goal of mine heading into the season. This was a good way to finish my high school career.”
Upper Perk’s Cameron Junk finished 20th in prelims in the 500 free (4:57.71).
The Upper Perkiomen girls’ 400 free relay of Fresa, Bailey McCausland, Jayme Fisher and Madison Modugno just missed advancing to the final, finishing 17th in prelims (3:45.05).
In the team standings, Lower Moreland was boys’ champion (207 points). Pottsgrove placed 25th (26), Upper Perkiomen finished 38th (13).
The Upper Perk girls placed 23rd out of 54 teams, the highest finish for the team in 20 years. Villa Maria won its eighth straight girls’ AA team title.
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 2 weeks ago
PIAA Basketball Tournament Brackets
Boys Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A Girls Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A |...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 hour ago
Belief, team unity fuel Souderton and Upper Dublin ahead of state semifinals
If there’s anyone who can truly appreciate the run Upper Dublin’s girls’ basketball team...
-
Winter Sports/ 4 hours ago
Pottsgrove’s Agnew, Upper Perk’s Fresa medal Day 1
It was done in a flash. But what will last longer for Pottsgrove senior...
-
Winter Sports/ 4 hours ago
Upper Perk’s Kovalenko, Fresa, Pottsgrove’s Agnew reach podium on Day 2
Kyle Kovalenko backed into the A final of the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday at the...
-
Boys Basketball/ 11 hours ago
Abington stopped by Hazleton in PIAA 6A quarterfinals
By Dave Seamon For Digital First Media BETHLEHEM >> How dynamic was Hazleton Area’s...
-
Archbishop Carroll’s depth leads to big Wyn, state semis
CHAMBERSBURG >> No journey to a PIAA championship is complete without a story about...
-
Bonner & Prendergast defense puts clamps on Gwynedd Mercy to reach PIAA-4A semis
PHILADELPHIA >> Bonner & Prendergast and Gwynedd Mercy Academy played a PIAA 4A girls...
-
Even in defeat, TCA makes its case for the history books
NEW HOLLAND >> The Christian Academy girls put Jason Wilt on the spot this...
-
Suburban One League/ 1 day ago
Roman Catholic’s balance too much for CB West in PIAA-6A quarterfinals
BENSALEM >> Lynn Greer III drove into the lane, rose up with purpose and...
-
Catholic League/ 1 day ago
Bishop McDevitt’s run stopped by Neumann-Goretti in PIAA-3A quarterfinals
PHILADELPHIA >> Neumann-Goretti catapulted to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals after escaping with a...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 day ago
Berks Catholic back to state semifinals after handling Bishop McDevitt
NEW HOLLAND>> Berks Catholic is making its return to the PIAA semifinals for the...
-
Ches-Mont/ 1 day ago
Defending state champ Archbishop Wood hands Henderson 1st loss in PIAA-5A quarters
ROYERSFORD >> Minutes after West Chester Henderson lost to defending state champion Archbishop Wood...
-
PIAA/ 1 day ago
Late surge gives Villa Maria its eighth straight state crown
LEWISBURG >> Nothing lasts forever, but Villa Maria’s dominance in the PIAA Girls Swimming...