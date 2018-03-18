Pottsgrove’s Agnew, Upper Perk’s Fresa medal Day 1

It was done in a flash.
But what will last longer for Pottsgrove senior Patrick Agnew is the PIAA medal he received minutes after he placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at the PIAA Class AA Swimming Championships Friday at Bucknell University.
Agnew backed up his District 1 championship with a 21.24 swim in the A final.
“It happened so fast – like the blink of an eye,” Agnew said. “But it was fun to compete in this pool and everybody swam so fast. It was unbelievable I got the chance to be in the A finals.”
North Schuylkill junior Reggie Crawford edged Schuylkill Valley senior Colin Gwiazdowski to the wall in 20.45, tying the PIAA record – set by Gwiazdowski in prelims – in the process.
Earning a place on the podium was pleasing enough for Agnew.
“I was surprised. I was just happy to make the finals,” he said. “I ended up moving up a place, so I am happy with myself.”
Upper Perkiomen freshman Noel Fresa placed sixth in the 50 free with a 24.14 to earn a state medal.
Fresa led off the Upper Perk 200 free relay with Jayme Fisher, Bailey McCausland and Madison Modugno that finished 19th in prelims (1:42.91)
The Upper Perkiomen boys’ 200 medley relay of Daniel Miller, Kyle Kovalenko, Joel Williams and Cameron Junk placed 18th in prelims (1:42.55).
Kovalenko was 29th in the 200 IM prelims.
The second and final day of the PIAA Class AA Championships is Saturday.
