Speck, Doucette lead Unionville girls past W.C. East for fourth straight Flyers Cup crown

WEST GOSHEN >> Dynasties are not an unfamiliar sight in the history of Chester County sports. Two of the currently call the ice their home.

The West Chester Rustin boys have ruled the A division for years. Thursday, the Unionville girls took their turn in the spotlight to further tighten their grip on the Flyers Cup trophy.

Two of the main cogs of the second generation of their dynasty — Kaelen Speck and Madison Doucette — combined for seven goals as the Indians waltzed to an 8-2 victory over West Chester East in the championship game at Ice Line. Unionville collected its fourth straight Flyers Cup crown and eighth in the last nine seasons going back to the 2009-10 season.

“It was the goal we started the season with, we wanted to continue a win streak so we can definitely go out with a bang, and that’s what we did,” said Doucette. “We had a young team. We lost some players from last year, but we worked hard and ended it with another championship.

“We’ve established a culture that really likes winning. The biggest thing about winning is you get a taste and you want more. Winning doesn’t satisfy anything. Winning only makes you want it more.”

The Indians completed a double-double, adding the Ches-Mont to their hardware haul.

“It feels really good,” said Speck. “We have a winning tradition and winning both makes it better.”

Unionville jumped on top nearly six minutes in as Speck scored the first of her four goals as she poked in a rebound off of a goalmouth scramble.

They doubled the lead four minutes later thanks to Speck again as she scored unassisted, snapping a shot that beat goalie Miranda Goldman to the long side.

“That was part of our gameplan,” Unionville coach Dave Elvin said of the fast start. “We have a young goalie (Nina Impagliazzo) and we wanted to give her all the support we could, and we did.”

Claire Donovan got on the scoresheet a minute later after getting a pass from Hannah Close all alone to the left of the goal. She had time to settle the puck and compose herself before unleashing a shot that dented the net to make it 3-0.

The dominant period was capped off as Doucette scored for the emphatic 4-0 advantage.

“Most of us came to the boys game (Wednesday’s 5-4 East loss to Rustin) and the same thing happened to them,” said East coach Lauren Koller. “The girls were working so hard and we tried to keep it positive, but Unionville is always a tough team with a lot of talent.

The Vikings gave the Indians a warning jolt as captain Jennifer Porter made it 4-1 just 43 seconds into the second.

“We were fired up by it,” Koller added. “We talked between the first and second about keeping the energy up, and if we can get one, then we can two or three and keep it rolling.”

Speck put a halt to the comeback notion as she notched a hat trick by scoring off a feed from Doucette. She also score in the third to finish the four-goal night and earned the Bobby Clarke Award as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Doucette would add two goals for her hat trick.

Porter was the Vikings’ most dangerous offensive weapon. She scored her second in the third, both goals assisted by Anne Cleary, and was impressive during a penalty kill as outmuscled a Unionville defender and broke in on goal, only to see her shot ring off the post.

Despite allowing eight goals, Goldman did make a number of outstanding saves and was named to the all-tournament team.

Koller would later give her thoughts on the successful season.

“We had a great season,” she said. “It was tough. We had a lot of injuries and we had a tough schedule, one of the toughest we ever had. Everyone kept battling, working hard and playing for each other. We had a lot of new girls who improved dramatically over the season.”

When it was over, the Indians celebrated again as Madison Miles skated off with the trophy that was as nearly as big as her.

Dynasty, not interrupted.