Faith Christian pulls away from Plumstead Christian, heads to PIAA Class A semifinals

ROYERSFORD >> By the third quarter, Faith Christian was fast-breaking its way to the state semifinals.
“Once I get the rebound, I look to see if my wings are running, like Darius (Forney) or Landon (Coyle). I know when I drive and attack, everybody wants to look at me because they know I can get to the basket very well,” said the Lions’ Charles Ervin, who keyed a pivotal third-quarter burst, “so I always kick it back to Landon to shoot some threes and they were falling.
“The layups were just there and we were just taking them.”
Ervin found Josh Forker in transtion, then later set up Coyle. And when Ervin came up with a steal and took it all the way in for a dunk, what was once a back-and-forth contest turned into a runaway for Faith, on its way to a 82-59 victory over Plumstead Christian in the PIAA-A State Quarterfinals at Spring-Ford High School.
“Playing a team a third time is hard,” said Ervin, who helped lead the District One Champs to their third win of the season over Plumstead. “But we know we’re a different breed than we were last year (when we reached the state semis). We know we’re gonna be a bunch of dogs and go out there and play Faith basketball.”
The win advances Faith to Tuesday’s semifinals against Lourdes Regional.
Ervin finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Point guard Darius Forney directed a balanced attack that saw seven players contribute eight or more points.
“I just wanted to have a good game for my teammates,” said Forney, who had a team-high 14 points. “I just wanted to do everything I could to get this win.”
Despite Plumstead shooting 7-of-11 from three-point range, balanced Faith took a 41-34 lead into the half.
After the lead shifted in the early going, the Lions went ahead for good on a three by Coyle. Moments later Ervin found Forney on the fast break to boost the margin to 17-13.
Plumstead again answered from deep, a three by Kyle Elton (game-high 20 pts), but Forney answered at the other end in the final seconds of the first quarter, dropping in a soft runner down the lane to make it 19-16 after one.
Ervin hit a three early in the second quarter to keep Faith going, but Plumstead stayed close with its three-point shooting, Elton and Luke Brautigam each hitting.
Faith kept control though, and key contributions by reserves Isaiah Robinson, Josh Forker, David Forscht and Owen Bradford helped to provide the 41-34 edge at the half.
Ervin and the fast break blew it open in the third.
“We all shed tears right here in this hallway,” Forney remembered of last year’s loss to Girard College in the semis at Spring-Ford. “So we wanted to create good memories instead of bad ones.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 2 weeks ago
PIAA Basketball Tournament Brackets
Boys Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A Girls Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A |...
-
Suburban One League/ 32 mins ago
Connolly scores 1,000th, Souderton returns to PIAA-6A semis with win over Neshaminy
BENSALEM >> It was quite a night for Souderton girls basketball. Kate Connolly scored...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 hour ago
Bonner & Prendie’s bigs awaken, then knock down Allentown C.C.
READING >> For the first half Friday night, even as Bonner & Prendergast owned...
-
Suburban One League/ 2 hours ago
Seniors leading Upper Dublin on historic run to PIAA-6A semifinals
BENSALEM >> Nicole Kaiser and Maggie Weglos knew this Upper Dublin girls basketball team...
-
AACA/ 3 hours ago
Villa Maria will have to fight back to retain eighth-straight state crown
LEWISBURG – Every year since 2011, Villa Maria has reigned over the PIAA Class...
-
Boys Basketball/ 3 hours ago
Faith Christian pulls away from Plumstead Christian, heads to PIAA Class A semifinals
ROYERSFORD >> By the third quarter, Faith Christian was fast-breaking its way to the...
-
Suburban One League/ 4 hours ago
Polin’s clutch free throws lift Upper Dublin over Abington in PIAA-6A quarterfinals
BENSALEM >> Upper Dublin freshman Jess Polin had the chance to give the Cardinals...
-
Catholic League/ 5 hours ago
Neumann-Goretti’s defense too much for St. Basil in PIAA-3A quarterfinals
BENSALEM >> St. Basil Academy’s season came to an end Friday with a 47-29...
-
Suburban One League/ 24 hours ago
PIAA-3A SWIMMING: North Penn girls win second state title in three years
LEWISBURG >> On the Sunday before leaving for states, North Penn took part in...
-
Ice Hockey/ 1 day ago
Speck, Doucette lead Unionville girls past W.C. East for fourth straight Flyers Cup crown
WEST GOSHEN >> Dynasties are not an unfamiliar sight in the history of Chester...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 day ago
Haverford’s Bochanski makes most of his second chances
LEWISBURG >> Haverford coach Matt Stewart read the result off his phone, then sprinted...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 day ago
Penncrest’s Colizzo, Walsh, Dickert have a memorable states voyage
LEWISBURG >> All three swimmers had been there before. But when Julia Colizzo got...
-
Ches-Mont/ 1 day ago
Paoletti secures another state title; leads Avon Grove to team runner-up
LEWISBURG >> Olivia Paoletti doesn’t smile a whole lot during most swim meets, and...