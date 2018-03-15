PIAA-3A Diving: North Penn’s Burrell, Wenzel finished tied at the top

LEWISBURG >> Paige Burrell and Meghan Wenzel were truly inseparable.

Back and forth they went over 11 rounds of dives: Burrell and Wenzel…Wenzel and Burrell. Each diver’s performance

pushed the other to her limits and beyond.

The end result?

“It’s pretty amazing,” Burrell said.

“It’s something I would have never expected,” Wenzel echoed.

It was a gold-medal performance big enough for two, as the North Penn duo finished tied for first with 465.50 points,

each earning a State Gold Medal Thursday afternoon at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

“I don’t know how to describe it. We each push each other so it’s great to have our work pay off,” Wenzel said with a

smile.

“I’m so excited. I just wanted to do my dives as best as I could. That’s what I was going for,” Burrell said happily,

moments after the two came down off the top spot on the medal stand.

North Penn would place three divers in the top four, as Madalyn Freece rose to the bronzel medal with a 434.50. Their point production pushed the Knights further out in front in the team scoring, as they were closing in on their second state title in three seasons heading into the night swim portion.

For Burrell, this was her second state title in a row. The defending 3A Champ went for it in the finals, going for a

“very nerve-racking” gainer two and a half in the 10th round, and she pulled it off.

“It was my first time doing it in a big meet like this so I’m pretty excited,” the junior said.

Wenzel went from a bronze medalist a year ago to a gold medalist as a sophomore. Burrell now has a silver and two

golds in PIAA competition.

The friendly competition between the two will carry into next year.

“I’m so excited for next year,” Burrell said.

“Next year will be crazy,” Wenzel added.