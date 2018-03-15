PIAA-3A Diving: North Penn’s Burrell, Wenzel finished tied at the top

LEWISBURG >> Paige Burrell and Meghan Wenzel were truly inseparable.
Back and forth they went over 11 rounds of dives: Burrell and Wenzel…Wenzel and Burrell. Each diver’s performance
pushed the other to her limits and beyond.
The end result?
“It’s pretty amazing,” Burrell said.
“It’s something I would have never expected,” Wenzel echoed.
It was a gold-medal performance big enough for two, as the North Penn duo finished tied for first with 465.50 points,
each earning a State Gold Medal Thursday afternoon at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
“I don’t know how to describe it. We each push each other so it’s great to have our work pay off,” Wenzel said with a
smile.
“I’m so excited. I just wanted to do my dives as best as I could. That’s what I was going for,” Burrell said happily,
moments after the two came down off the top spot on the medal stand.
North Penn would place three divers in the top four, as Madalyn Freece rose to the bronzel medal with a 434.50. Their point production pushed the Knights further out in front in the team scoring, as they were closing in on their second state title in three seasons heading into the night swim portion.
For Burrell, this was her second state title in a row. The defending 3A Champ went for it in the finals, going for a
“very nerve-racking” gainer two and a half in the 10th round, and she pulled it off.
“It was my first time doing it in a big meet like this so I’m pretty excited,” the junior said.
Wenzel went from a bronze medalist a year ago to a gold medalist as a sophomore. Burrell now has a silver and two
golds in PIAA competition.
The friendly competition between the two will carry into next year.
“I’m so excited for next year,” Burrell said.
“Next year will be crazy,” Wenzel added.
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 2 weeks ago
PIAA Basketball Tournament Brackets
Boys Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A Girls Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A |...
-
Girls Swimming/ 45 mins ago
PIAA-3A Diving: North Penn’s Burrell, Wenzel finished tied at the top
LEWISBURG >> Paige Burrell and Meghan Wenzel were truly inseparable. Back and forth they...
-
Winter Sports/ 6 hours ago
For Lower Merion’s Aces, the battle cry was ‘Never Say Die’
Ardmore >> It took a 51-point effort from Neshaminy’s Chris Arcidiacono in a double-overtime...
-
Winter Sports/ 7 hours ago
Time is on Bochanski’s side in qualifying for PIAA finals
LEWISBURG >> Haverford coach Matt Stewart read the result off his phone, then sprinted...
-
Winter Sports/ 7 hours ago
Still perfect: Undefeated Henderson stops Susquehannock to advance to state quarterfinals
New Holland >> It seems that every time West Chester Henderson takes the basketball...
-
Bicentennial League/ 19 hours ago
Lower Moreland can’t slow down Scranton Prep in PIAA-4A 2nd round
BETHLEHEM >> Lower Moreland girls basketball coach Rich Becker went through his inventory of...
-
Ice Hockey/ 19 hours ago
FIVE ALIVE: West Chester Rustin edges W.C. East in thriller for fifth straight Flyers Cup
WEST GOSHEN >> People of a certain age may remember the Pink Floyd song,...
-
Winter Sports/ 19 hours ago
McCaughan settles nerves, sinks shots, sends Bonner & Prendie into next round
ROYERSFORD >> An official’s whistle blew twice with three seconds to play in the...
-
Catholic League/ 19 hours ago
Dreger’s dagger sends Archbishop Carroll into the state quarterfinals
SHILLINGTON >> The play was designed for Molly Masciantonio to dribble up court in...
-
Winter Sports/ 20 hours ago
Gormley and TCA deny Benton’s bombers, move to quarterfinals
BETHLEHEM >> The Christian Academy cruised into the quarterfinal round of the girls’ PIAA...
-
Winter Sports/ 20 hours ago
Penncrest’s Walsh puts blinders on, earns medal
LEWISBURG >> In her third 50 freestyle final in as many years, Claire Walsh...
-
Suburban One League/ 20 hours ago
CB West rallies to stun defending champ Reading in OT in PIAA-6A 2nd round
BETHLEHEM >> Wesley Butler raced out for a transition layup, drew a foul and...
-
Suburban One League/ 20 hours ago
Roman Catholic edges Plymouth Whitemarsh in instant classic to reach PIAA-6A quarters
BENSALEM >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s season came to an end Wednesday night with a 75-71...