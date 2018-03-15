Phoenixville’s Caroline Turner finishes 13th in diving

Phoenixville’s Caroline Turner turned in the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s best showing during Thursday’s final day of the PIAA Class AAA Championships at Bucknell University.

Turner, a senior with the Phantoms, finished 13th overall in the diving competition. Turner put herself in sixth place after the five-dive preliminary round where she locked up 189.05. She then followed with a total of 290.35 in the semifinal round before tallying 381.20 in the final.

North Penn’s Paige Burrell and Meghan Wenzel finished tied for first with 465.50 points apiece while Council Rock South’s Phoebe Freece finished third with 434.50.

Turner had finished fifth in the diving portion of the District 1 Championships last month while Wenzel and Burrell secured a 1-2 finish.

Bright & Early

The morning preliminary swim portion of Thursday’s meet didn’t produce a single qualifier from the Pioneer Athletic Conference for the evening’s consolation and medal rounds.

Spring-Ford’s Carson Huff posted a 52.37 in the 100-yard backstroke morning preliminary. The senior cut .17 off his seed time (52.54) and missed out on the consolation final by less than a second. Unionville’s Harrison Bass claimed the final spot with a 51.70.

Daniel Boone senior Carlie Owens finished 21st overall in the 100-yard breaststroke, cutting nearly half a second off her qualifying time. Owen J. Roberts sophomore Meredith Mutter finished close behind at 1:07.11 for 27th place. Boyertown freshman Gabrielle McKee finished 23rd in the 500 free (5:12.15) while Owen J. Roberts freshman Abbey Malmstrom (59.42, 100 back) and sophomore Mikayla Niness (53.55, 100 free) each posted 27th-place finishes.

A New Day

Class AA action will get underway on Friday back at Bucknell University.

Among the headliners, Pottsgrove’s Patrick Agnew will look to build off his dual-medal showings from the District One Championships two weeks ago. The senior is seeded fifth in the 50 free —slated to run Friday — and sixth in the 100 free, which will take place Saturday. Upper Perk will have a pair of male individual competitors in Kyle Kovalenko and Cameron Junk to go along with the 200 medley relay.

Upper Perkiomen sophomore Noel Fresa is seeded 10th in both the 50 free and 100 free while the Tribe will also feature a pair of relays — the 200 and 400 free contingents.