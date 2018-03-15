McCaughan settles nerves, sinks shots, sends Bonner & Prendie into next round

ROYERSFORD >> An official’s whistle blew twice with three seconds to play in the PIAA Class 4A second-round game between Bonner & Prendergast and Bethlehem Catholic at Spring-Ford High Wednesday night.

The first toot signaled an offensive foul against the Hawks. The next resulted in Pandas sophomore Dakota McCaughan walking to the other end of the floor to

attempt two free throws.

McCaughan hit nothing but net twice, and when Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Taliyah Medina couldn’t hit a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, Bonner & Prendie (16-10) had advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament after earning a 40-38 decision over the District 11 champion Hawks.

“They were trying to double me on the inbounds pass,” McCaughan said. “They wanted to impede me from getting to the ball, and when they held me, the ref called it.”

McCaughan, who scored 13 points, had four assists, grabbed a pair of rebounds and made one steal, couldn’t recall another time in her basketball career when she found herself on the foul line in the closing seconds with a game on the line.

“You get nervous,” she said. “But I’ve worked out so many times and then gone and shot fouls so I would be used to doing it when I was tired. We really wanted to stay together and get another game, so Nyah (Garrison) could play again.”

Garrison, who had played so well in the Pandas’ win over Northern Lebanon in the first round of the state playoffs, sat out Wednesday’s game with an illness but is expected to return to the lineup Saturday when Bonner & Prendie’s playoff push continues.

“We played well,” Pandas coach Tom Stewart said. “We didn’t make as many mistakes, played tough defense, and shot the ball better. I’m not sure all of them expected to be at practice (Thursday).

“Sometimes we come out in the third quarter and don’t play well. Today we gave them some points right before halftime, but then we had a good third quarter.”

Medina (21 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the floor and 6-for-6 at the foul line, and six rebounds) scored the last five points of the first half and the first two of the second half to put Bethlehem Catholic ahead, 25-17, before Bonner & Prendie answered with eight in a row.

Emily Monaghan chipped in with a pair of big 3-point shots for the District 12 champs in the second half.

“We were trying to run set plays,” she said. “The second one actually was a play that was supposed to go to (Madison) Oxenberg. We just knew that if we shot better, we could win this game.”

Ariana McGeary, who was called on to make up for Garrison’s missed presence inside, tossed in five points in the third period for the winners.

“I knew how much I had to step up,” she said. “When things got close, I knew I had to be a part of this game. No matter what happened, all of us had to keep playing.”

McGeary was 4-for-4 at the foul line in the fourth period, putting her team on top, 38-34 with 2:31 to play. Medina countered with two foul shots and a follow up basket, setting the stage for the closing-second dramatics.

“I just tried to do my usual routine when I got to the foul line and block everything else out,” McGeary said. “Honestly, I was thinking that if we didn’t win this game, I’d be out at softball practice (Thursday). Now I guess I’ll have to get myself ready for our next basketball practice.”

She wasn’t the only one thinking that way.

“I didn’t want to have to say that our season was over after tonight,” McCaughan said. “This is great to get this win.”