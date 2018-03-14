Matt Diamond is becoming a coach for all seasons at Conestoga

Tredyffrin >> Matt Diamond, who has been named the new head football coach at Conestoga High School, is becoming a coach for all seasons with the Pioneers.

Last spring, Diamond took over as head baseball coach at Conestoga; and now he’s got the gridiron job at his alma mater (he’s a 1998 grad).

“There is no place I would rather be coaching at than Conestoga,” said Diamond, who last fall was named to the T/E Old Timers Hall of Fame. “I had a great experience here as a player and I have been a part of this program for years and have seen many great kids come through this program. It is exciting to get to continue that tradition that I know.”

When he played at Conestoga, Diamond was first-team all area as a defensive back and quarterback, as well as captain of the football and baseball teams. At Gettysburg College, he was a four year starter and received all league recognition his senior year as a defensive back.

Diamond was head coach of Conestoga’s freshman football team for seven years, then spent the last two years as an assistant varsity football coach, most recently mentoring the wide receivers and defensive backs. He served as an assistant to Marquis Weeks, a former Pioneer football star who was a teammate of Diamond’s in the late 1990s.

Weeks had a tough assignment, taking over in the wake of the tumultuous events that led to the resignation of longtime head coach John Vogan, and the Pioneers struggled to records of 2-8 and 1-9 the past two years. But Diamond looks forward to the challenge of building the Conestoga varsity football program.

“This is a task I’m excited to take,” said Diamond. “I think what my experiences as an assistant coach and having played college football have taught me is how to be prepared and how to motivate kids. As the head coach you have a very influential role on these young men and I am excited about that. I am excited to be a positive influence and to have them working hard to achieve their goals.”

Diamond also paid tribute to the man he replaced, Marquis Weeks.

“Marquis is a close friend of mine, and through him I learned a lot about how to handle different situations that arise throughout a season,” said Diamond. “He helped show me what the overall big picture of the heading coaching job entails.”

Both Diamond and his wife Krissy (who are the parents of four children) are teachers in the T/E school system, Matt at Valley Forge Elementary School and Krissy at Devon Elementary.

“Krissy also coached in the district for many years,” said Diamond. “My wife and I both went through the T/E School district ourselves, so being a part of all of this as teachers and coaches is very special.”

Conestoga Athletic Director Kevin Pechin said, “Matt’s passion, football knowledge and organizational skills are just a few of his many attributes.”

Last fall, Diamond was named to the T/E Old Timers Hall of Fame, and for him it was like old home week.

“I was fortunate to have a lot of family and friends attend the ceremony, which was really special,” said Diamond. “It allowed me to connect with old teammates and coaches and share why Conestoga football has been something special to me for so many years.”

Fun facts – Matt Diamond

Favorite author: John Grisham.

Favorite athlete: Brian Dawkins.

Favorite teams: Philadelphia Eagles/ Phillies and the Gettysburg Bullets.

Favorite place to visit: Avalon, N.J.

Person I most admire: “My grandfather, because he has been such an influential person in my life.”