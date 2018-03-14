Matt Diamond is becoming a coach for all seasons at Conestoga

Tredyffrin >> Matt Diamond, who has been named the new head football coach at Conestoga High School, is becoming a coach for all seasons with the Pioneers.
Last spring, Diamond took over as head baseball coach at Conestoga; and now he’s got the gridiron job at his alma mater (he’s a 1998 grad).
“There is no place I would rather be coaching at than Conestoga,” said Diamond, who last fall was named to the T/E Old Timers Hall of Fame. “I had a great experience here as a player and I have been a part of this program for years and have seen many great kids come through this program. It is exciting to get to continue that tradition that I know.”
When he played at Conestoga, Diamond was first-team all area as a defensive back and quarterback, as well as captain of the football and baseball teams. At Gettysburg College, he was a four year starter and received all league recognition his senior year as a defensive back.
Diamond was head coach of Conestoga’s freshman football team for seven years, then spent the last two years as an assistant varsity football coach, most recently mentoring the wide receivers and defensive backs. He served as an assistant to Marquis Weeks, a former Pioneer football star who was a teammate of Diamond’s in the late 1990s.
Weeks had a tough assignment, taking over in the wake of the tumultuous events that led to the resignation of longtime head coach John Vogan, and the Pioneers struggled to records of 2-8 and 1-9 the past two years. But Diamond looks forward to the challenge of building the Conestoga varsity football program.
“This is a task I’m excited to take,” said Diamond. “I think what my experiences as an assistant coach and having played college football have taught me is how to be prepared and how to motivate kids. As the head coach you have a very influential role on these young men and I am excited about that. I am excited to be a positive influence and to have them working hard to achieve their goals.”
Diamond also paid tribute to the man he replaced, Marquis Weeks.
“Marquis is a close friend of mine, and through him I learned a lot about how to handle different situations that arise throughout a season,” said Diamond. “He helped show me what the overall big picture of the heading coaching job entails.”
Both Diamond and his wife Krissy (who are the parents of four children) are teachers in the T/E school system, Matt at Valley Forge Elementary School and Krissy at Devon Elementary.
“Krissy also coached in the district for many years,” said Diamond. “My wife and I both went through the T/E School district ourselves, so being a part of all of this as teachers and coaches is very special.”
Conestoga Athletic Director Kevin Pechin said, “Matt’s passion, football knowledge and organizational skills are just a few of his many attributes.”
Last fall, Diamond was named to the T/E Old Timers Hall of Fame, and for him it was like old home week.
“I was fortunate to have a lot of family and friends attend the ceremony, which was really special,” said Diamond. “It allowed me to connect with old teammates and coaches and share why Conestoga football has been something special to me for so many years.”
Fun facts – Matt Diamond
Favorite author: John Grisham.
Favorite athlete: Brian Dawkins.
Favorite teams: Philadelphia Eagles/ Phillies and the Gettysburg Bullets.
Favorite place to visit: Avalon, N.J.
Person I most admire: “My grandfather, because he has been such an influential person in my life.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 1 week ago
PIAA Basketball Tournament Brackets
Boys Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A Girls Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A |...
-
Fall Sports/ 22 mins ago
Matt Diamond is becoming a coach for all seasons at Conestoga
Tredyffrin >> Matt Diamond, who has been named the new head football coach at...
-
Winter Sports/ 42 mins ago
Kyra Quigley making most of opportunity at Sacred Heart
Bensalem – Kyra Quigley could not wait to take the basketball court for Sacred...
-
Bicentennial League/ 11 hours ago
Faith Christian too much for Millville, advances to PIAA Class A quarters
POTTSVILLE >> It was not much of a shock for Landon Coyle and the Faith...
-
PIAA/ 12 hours ago
Bishop Shanahan goes cold in fourth, falls short in loss to Milton Hershey
READING >> If you live by the 3-point shot, you may eventually die by...
-
Chester’s fight back falls just short
BETHLEHEM >> Brian Randolph III could sense it. He and the Chester Clippers trailed...
-
In the end, the Butler does it for Archbishop Carroll
SHILLINGTON >> All season, Keyon Butler has been the man in the middle for...
-
Ice Hockey/ 12 hours ago
Fox scores in OT to send Downingtown East past Conestoga and back to Flyers Cup final
WEST GOSHEN >> With each passing second, Conestoga crept closer to its first Flyers...
-
Penncrest blinks late in stunner to Northeastern
NEW HOLLAND >> A few minutes from the Shady Maple, where the all-you-can-eat smorgasbord...
-
Mahanoy’s sharpshooters leave Sacred Heart behind
BETHLEHEM >> Mahanoy Area is a team with plenty of defensive bite, and, as...
-
Upper Dublin’s second-half surge bounces Garnet Valley
LOWER MERION >> Plain and simple, Upper Dublin’s success is predicated on its defense....
-
Suburban One League/ 13 hours ago
Brusha, Lexow step up to help Abington top Freedom in PIAA-6A 2nd round
ROYERSFORD >> Sam Brusha emerged into open floor with the ball, having just taken...
-
Wong, Bonner & Prendergast’s bigs fly over York
READING >> Four days after earning their first PIAA tournament win in program history,...