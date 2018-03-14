Kyra Quigley making most of opportunity at Sacred Heart

Bensalem – Kyra Quigley could not wait to take the basketball court for Sacred Heart Academy, then called Country Day School of Sacred Heart, her freshman year.

Within an instant of starting what Quigley hoped would be a memorable career took on a new meaning when she would tear her ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) thus ending her freshman year after one game.

“It was really difficult after I got hurt (my freshman year) because I believe everyone had high expectations for that team,” said Quigley, now a junior, after she posted an impressive double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in just over two quarters in Sacred Heart’s 57-32 win over Tacony Charter in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A state tournament on March 10 at Bensalem High School. “To have it taken away after just one game was heartbreaking but it made me want to work hard to get back.”

“It means everything to see Kyra doing so well,” said senior co-captain Jen Johnstone. “She is the heart of our team. She plays an old school style of basketball and has a great attitude. She is like a little sister and she helps our entire program.”

Although her presence on the court could not be felt, Quigley did everything she could to support her teammates attending every practice, game and other team related event.

Chewing at the bit to get back on the court, Quigley made her presence felt in the second game of her sophomore year against Morrisville dropping 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a 38-27 win.

“I know basketball means the world to her (Kyra),” said coach Zach Shuler. “It was exciting to see her back on the court. I knew she was frustrated but she was there the whole time while rehabbing from her injury. She is a great teammate.”

From that point, Quigley has continued to work hard and follow the lead of the upperclassmen the past two seasons playing a pivotal role in Sacred Heart’s back-to-back PIAA District One Class 2A title runs.

“We had great leaders this year who each brought something different to the team,” said Quigley. “They encourage us and mean everything to the team.”

Although their season ended prematurely with a 58-32 loss to Mahanoy Area in the second round of the PIAA State Class 2A tournament, Quigley will take time to reflect on a special season before turning her attention to next year and adding to her Sacred Heart memories.