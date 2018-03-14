Heath fuels Abington past St. Joe’s Prep

Philadelphia >> With a dominant performance from Robbie Heath, the Abington High School boys basketball squad defeated St. Joseph’s Prep 66-61 at Archbishop Ryan in the second round of the PIAA 6A playoffs.
Heath, who’s having an explosive state championship tournament, scored a game-high 27 points in the victory.
“I don’t want to lose in the state playoffs,” said Heath. “I have to step up my game in order to advance and I did that tonight.
“This is my first time getting past the first round of states. I don’t want to leave the team with a legacy of getting eliminated in first round every year.”
Another Ghost, Eric Dixon, also had a huge game with 16 points. The NCAA Division One prospect was excited for his team moving on to the quarterfinals.
“The obvious goal is to win the state championship,” said Nixon. “This is my first time in the quarterfinals and we have been really good the last few years winning districts but we never made it this far until now.”
Other Abington Ghosts to contribute in scoring were Darious Brown with 12 points, Lucas Monroe with six points, John Paul Nolan with three points, and Brandon Coffman with two points.
Leading the way for St. Joseph’s Prep was Darius Kinnel with 26 points. Other players that contributed in scoring include Trevor Wall with 11 points, Ed Croswell with seven points, Kyle Thompson with six points, Gabe Arizin with six points, and Chris Arizin with five points.
Abington head coach Charles Grasty was excited for his team advancing to the PIAA Elite Eight.
“I thought we kept our composure at the right time,” said Grasty. “St. Joes Prep is a heck of a team. The made some runs, some incredible shots, but what I thought we did well was stay within ourselves.”
“We play a team game,” added Grasty. “Those kids got hot. Robbie did a good job with our spacing, was able to get to the basket, and once we got Robbie out in space, he’s pretty dangerous.”
Both teams were off and running early in the first quarter switching leads almost every minute, but Abington was able to hold a 21-14 lead after the first quarter.
After being down by seven, St. Joseph’s Prep exploded with a 10-3 run to tie the game at 24-24 with less than four minutes left in the second quarter.
St. Joseph’s Prep did win the second quarter 16-13, but Abington had a 34-30 lead at halftime.
Both teams continued to keep the game close in the third quarter, but Abington still had the lead heading into the fourth quarter.
With less than a minute to go, St. Joseph’s Prep decided to bring in the second team.
The District One Champion Ghosts of Abington High School will now play Hazleton Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Abington 66, St. Joseph’s Prep 61
SJ 14 16 13 18 -61
A 21 13 17 15 -66
St. Joseph’s Prep: Kinnel 26; Wall 11; Croswell 7; Thompson 6; G. Arizin 6; C. Arizin 5.
Abington: Heath 27; Dixon 16; Brown 12; Monroe 6; Nolan 3; Coffman 2.
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 1 week ago
PIAA Basketball Tournament Brackets
Boys Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A Girls Basketball Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A |...
-
Ice Hockey/ 58 mins ago
FIVE ALIVE: West Chester Rustin edges W.C. East in thriller for fifth straight Flyers Cup
WEST GOSHEN >> People of a certain age may remember the Pink Floyd song,...
-
Winter Sports/ 58 mins ago
McCaughan settles nerves, sinks shots, sends Bonner & Prendie into next round
ROYERSFORD >> An official’s whistle blew twice with three seconds to play in the...
-
Catholic League/ 1 hour ago
Dreger’s dagger sends Archbishop Carroll into the state quarterfinals
SHILLINGTON >> The play was designed for Molly Masciantonio to dribble up court in...
-
Gormley and TCA deny Benton’s bombers, move to quarterfinals
BETHLEHEM >> The Christian Academy cruised into the quarterfinal round of the girls’ PIAA...
-
Penncrest’s Walsh puts blinders on, earns medal
LEWISBURG >> In her third 50 freestyle final in as many years, Claire Walsh...
-
Suburban One League/ 2 hours ago
CB West rallies to stun defending champ Reading in OT in PIAA-6A 2nd round
BETHLEHEM >> Trailing defending PIAA-6A champ Reading 42-33 with 2:11 left in the fourth...
-
Suburban One League/ 2 hours ago
Roman Catholic edges Plymouth Whitemarsh in an instant classic
BENSALEM >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s season came to an end Wednesday night with a 75-71...
-
Berks Catholic fends off Kennard-Dale to reach PIAA 4A quarterfinals
NEW HOLLAND>> It was not at all a comfortable verdict. But it was a positive...
-
Radnor’s Cullen speeds to a medal
LEWISBURG >> The grin on Patrick Cullen’s face widened noticeably as he got deeper...
-
Orihel’s strong finish sends Archbishop Wood to PIAA-5A quarterfinals
LOWER MERION >> Kaitlyn Orihel went to the rim, determined to make something happen....
-
Fall Sports/ 3 hours ago
Phoenixville’s Erini Pappas secures a medal in the 100 fly at states
Erini Pappas woke up Wednesday morning on the outside looking in. The Phoenixville freshman...
-
Ches-Mont/ 3 hours ago
Paoletti nets 3rd state crown; Carozza grabs another runner-up
LEWISBURG – Olivia Paoletti and her coach, Kelly Burk, agree that the Avon Grove...