CB West rallies to stun defending champ Reading in OT in PIAA-6A 2nd round

BETHLEHEM >> Trailing defending PIAA-6A champ Reading 42-33 with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter, the Central Bucks West boys basketball team scored nine straight points to force overtime then scored the first six of the extra period as the Bucks stunned the Red Knights 60-47 in the state second round Wednesday night at Liberty High School’s Memorial Gymnasium.

Jake Reichwein and Collin MacAdams both finished with a game-high 18 points as West (23-7) pulled away in OT by going 16-of-18 from the foul line as the Bucks advance to face Roman Catholic – a 75-71 winner over Plymouth Whitemarsh – in the 6A quarterfinals Saturday at a site and time to be announced.

CB West closed within 37-33 on two Mika Munari free throw at 4:41 in the fourth but Wesley Butler scored the next five points – his three-point play putting Reading up nine at the 2:11 mark.

Shane McCusker’s 3 cut the margin to 42-36 while Reichwein made both ends of a 1-and-1 at 1:37. McCusker drove and found a cutting MacAdams, who got to the basket for two and drew the foul with 1:13 remaining. MacAdams missed the And-1 but Reichwein corralled the rebounded and tied the game at 1:07.

Reading got off two chances to win in regulation’s final seconds. Butler drove int the lane and put up a jumper that hit the back of the rim. The Black Knights’ Larry Wingo grabbed the rebound and found Hector Dixon for a 3, but the effort beyond the arc went of the backboard then bounced off the rim.

Munari gave West the lead for a good with a free throw at 3:35 in OT. After Butler could not connect on a pair at the line at 3:09, MacAdams collecting the Bucks’ lone field goal in the extra session for a 45-42 lead.

Reading’s Xavier Starks missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at 2:22 while the Bucks went 3-for-4 from the line to extend the lead to 48-42 with 1:41 left.

Two MacAdams free throws made it 50-44 at 1:19 before Dixon drained a 3. But from there the Red Knights kept coming up empty and the Bucks hit their next eight from the line.

Dixon paced Reading (25-5) with 16 points. Butler added 13 points while Straks made four 3-pointers to score 12 points.

Down 13-8 in the second quarter, Central Bucks West put together a 9-2 run to go into halftime up 17-15.

A Reichwein bucket had the Bucks up 19-15 in the third but Reading began to get hot from three -hitting four from beyond the arc in the quarter, Dixon hitting back-to-back triples to put the Red Knights up 31-26. A pair of MacAdams free throws at 1:47 had West within three entering the fourth.

The Bucks had the Reading lead down to 32-31 after a Jack Mulhearn 3 but the Red Knights responded with a 10-2 run capped by Bentley’s 3-point play at 2:11 left int he fourth.