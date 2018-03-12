Episcopal Academy wrestler Blair Orr is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The senior 106-pounder finished sixth at the National Prep School Wrestling Championships, earning All-American honors for the second time. Orr, who started wrestling at the age of 5, finished his Episcopal Academy wrestling career with 157 wins, second on the school’s all-time list. He will be wrestling for University of Pennsylvania next winter.

Q: What was your most memorable match at Nationals – can you share your memory of it with us? What was working particularly well for you in that match?

A: My most memorable match at nationals was the consolation quarterfinals. It was the first match of the second day of the tournament. I had to run off a few pounds the night before and I was feeling a little drained and sluggish. I got a good warmup in before the match and was ready to go when the whistle blew. I beat a two-time All American 4-0 and advanced to the consolation semifinals. I was getting to my leg attacks more, which I was struggling to do the first day of the tournament and it paid off. After waking up feeling sluggish, but being ready to go by match time and coming away with a win was awesome.

Q: What do you think was your best match of your EA career, and why?

A: I have many memorable matches from my EA wrestling career, but the one that stands out to me is when I knocked off the No. 1 seed from Blair Academy my junior season at Nationals. It was such a big win against a top opponent and I trained hard to be able to perform in matches like that one.

Q: What do you consider your biggest strength and what you are working on most currently?

A: I consider my biggest strength to be my quickness and mat IQ. I’m always aware of my surroundings on the mat and I use it to my advantage. I’m currently working on new ways to get to my leg attacks so I can put as many points on the board as I can.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-match preparation the day of a match.

A: I like to get a good warm-up in on match day, so it feels like I’ve already wrestled a match. After I finish my warm-up I usually put on my headphones and relax. I like to stay calm and be in the moment, but at the same time I’m ready to go to war when the whistle blows.

Q: What sparked your initial interest in wrestling? Who have been your most important wrestling mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?

A: My dad got me into wrestling when I was 5. He was a coach and I always enjoyed being around his teams and watching the best guys wrestle. My most important mentors are my parents and coaches. I have been blessed with great parents and coaches since youth wrestling. The biggest thing that I have learned from my mentors is having good character. Sports can only take you so far, but strong character can take you anywhere.

Q: What extracurricular activities are you involved with at Episcopal Academy other than wrestling?

A: I am involved in Spirit Club and setting up school events. Last year I helped run our school’s DancEAthon similar to Penn State’s THON in order to help raise money for CHOP. I am also the President of our school’s financial literacy club.

Fun facts – Blair Orr

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds.

Favorite athlete: Carson Wentz.

Favorite pre-match pump-up song: Wins & Losses (Meek Mill).

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite place to visit: Five Guys.

Favorite pre-match meal: homemade pizza.

Person I most admire: “The Frank family. Their courage and strength in the face of adversity is unmatched, and I have admired them all since a young age.”

Family members: parents Sean and Gina, sisters Cassandra, Sabrina, Shayna and Lexa.

