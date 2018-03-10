Team effort helps Gwynedd Mercy romp past Carver E&S in PIAA-4A 1st round

UPPER DUBLIN >> Gwynedd Mercy Academy beat Carver E&S, 77-21, in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A state playoffs Saturday evening at Upper Dublin High School.
The Monarchs used a balanced offensive approach and dominant defensive effort to stamp their ticket to a second-round matchup with Greater Nanticoke Area Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
All 13 players for Gwynedd Mercy scored. Carly Heineman led the way with 19 points, Kaylie Griffin added 10 and Georgia Cattie and Regan Flannery each had seven.
“I was impressed by how well we played as a team collectively,” GMA coach Tom Lonergan said. “Whether they were out on the floor or not, we had great team comraderie. You could hear it from the bench regardless of what the score was out there. It was the first time all year that everybody had put something on the scoreboard.”
“Everybody got their name put into the book,” Heineman added. “It was a team effort.
“Everybody on our team can contribute. That’s beneficial.”
Defensively, Gwynedd held Carver to one point in the first quarter, two points in the third quarter and 21 points overall.
“When you come out you don’t know where the game’s going,” Lonergan said. “We came out in the first quarter and we held them to one … We talked at halftime about coming out and let’s play focused — forget the score. We were able to do that again.”
“Our defense was unbelievable,” Heineman said. “To watch everybody — nobody wanted to let their girl score and took pride in making sure their girl didn’t score.”
GMA scored the first 18 points of the game and never looked back.
“We hit some shots that sometimes we struggle to hit,” Heineman said of the fast start. “When people start to hit their shots everyone gets into a rhythm. That definitely helps.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
Spring-Ford’s Ronnie Minges signs with University of Tampa
Name: Ron Minges High School: Spring-Ford College Selection: University of Tampa Sport: Men’s Soccer Anticipated Major: Undeclared Parents: Ron and...
-
Billy Hawthorne named head football coach at Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Pottsgrove’s search to replace a coaching legend didn’t need to extend...
-
Spring-Ford girls soccer players make their college selections
Several senior members of the Spring-Ford girls soccer team recently signed their national letters...
-
Methacton’s Lee Eubank chooses Shippensburg University
Name: Lee Eubank High School: Methacton College Selection: Shippensburg University Sport: Women’s Soccer Position: Defense Club Affiliation: Penn Fusion...
-
Methacton’s Sarah Nicoletti selects York College
Name: Sarah Nicoletti High School: Methacton College Selection: York College of PA Sport: Women’s Cross Country Anticipated Major: Nursing...
-
Archbishop Wood/ 2 weeks ago
Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic
Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big...
-
Featured Slider/ 3 weeks ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 4 weeks ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 1 month ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...