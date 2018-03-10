TCA rallies late to notch program’s first states win

The Christian Academy’s first crack at the PIAA Class A tournament didn’t go as planned. In their first season as a member of the PIAA, the Crusaders went one-and-done in states last March.
This year the Crusaders would like to stay a little while longer.
Saturday afternoon at Blue Mountain High School, the Crusaders upset District 11 champion Weatherly for the school’s first win in the state tournament.
Dejah Burley-Chambers converted a three-point play with less than two minutes to play, and Lindsay Haseltine made three clutch foul shots in the final moments as TCA earned a 49-43 decision.
Congratulations to TCA Girl's BB team for advancing to sweet 16 class 1A with victory 49-43. @sportsdoctormd @PaPrepLive @DLNSports @BALATHLETICS pic.twitter.com/CQgEt8Hym2
— The ChristianAcademy (@TCACru) March 10, 2018
Grace Gormley led the way with 20 points. Haseltine chipped in 15 points and Burley-Chambers had all five of her points in the final quarter.
Hasletine’s defense caused Weatherly to turn the ball over late, enabling Burley-Chambers the opportunity to put her team ahead late in regulation.
“It was pretty back-and-forth the whole game,” TCA coach Jason Wilt said. “We had a pretty good third quarter. They took a two-point lead in the fourth quarter, then we regained by two. It was tied 39-39, then they hit a 3-pointer and a free throw to go up by four. But we got a couple of big stops. Gormley hit two free throws to tie it at 43.
“They were stalling, but we got another stop. We got them to rush a little with the ball and they coughed it up. Burley-Chambers was in the middle for us and we got the ball to her inside and she made an and-1 to go up 46-43.”
The Crusaders (18-9), District 1’s third-place team, play District 4 second-place finisher Benton Area in the second round Wednesday.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
Spring-Ford’s Ronnie Minges signs with University of Tampa
Name: Ron Minges High School: Spring-Ford College Selection: University of Tampa Sport: Men’s Soccer Anticipated Major: Undeclared Parents: Ron and...
-
Billy Hawthorne named head football coach at Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Pottsgrove’s search to replace a coaching legend didn’t need to extend...
-
Spring-Ford girls soccer players make their college selections
Several senior members of the Spring-Ford girls soccer team recently signed their national letters...
-
Methacton’s Lee Eubank chooses Shippensburg University
Name: Lee Eubank High School: Methacton College Selection: Shippensburg University Sport: Women’s Soccer Position: Defense Club Affiliation: Penn Fusion...
-
Methacton’s Sarah Nicoletti selects York College
Name: Sarah Nicoletti High School: Methacton College Selection: York College of PA Sport: Women’s Cross Country Anticipated Major: Nursing...
-
Archbishop Wood/ 2 weeks ago
Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic
Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big...
-
Featured Slider/ 3 weeks ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 4 weeks ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 1 month ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...