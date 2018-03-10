TCA rallies late to notch program’s first states win

The Christian Academy’s first crack at the PIAA Class A tournament didn’t go as planned. In their first season as a member of the PIAA, the Crusaders went one-and-done in states last March.

This year the Crusaders would like to stay a little while longer.

Saturday afternoon at Blue Mountain High School, the Crusaders upset District 11 champion Weatherly for the school’s first win in the state tournament.

Dejah Burley-Chambers converted a three-point play with less than two minutes to play, and Lindsay Haseltine made three clutch foul shots in the final moments as TCA earned a 49-43 decision.

Grace Gormley led the way with 20 points. Haseltine chipped in 15 points and Burley-Chambers had all five of her points in the final quarter.

Hasletine’s defense caused Weatherly to turn the ball over late, enabling Burley-Chambers the opportunity to put her team ahead late in regulation.

“It was pretty back-and-forth the whole game,” TCA coach Jason Wilt said. “We had a pretty good third quarter. They took a two-point lead in the fourth quarter, then we regained by two. It was tied 39-39, then they hit a 3-pointer and a free throw to go up by four. But we got a couple of big stops. Gormley hit two free throws to tie it at 43.

“They were stalling, but we got another stop. We got them to rush a little with the ball and they coughed it up. Burley-Chambers was in the middle for us and we got the ball to her inside and she made an and-1 to go up 46-43.”

The Crusaders (18-9), District 1’s third-place team, play District 4 second-place finisher Benton Area in the second round Wednesday.