Quigley, Fichera help Sacred Heart handle Tacony

Tacony Charter had no answer for Sacred Heart in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball tournament Friday.

The low-post duo of Kyra Quigley and Carina Fichera each posted double-doubles as Sacred Heart waltzed to a 57-32 victory at Bensalem High School.

Quigley paired 16 points with 12 rebounds. Fichera provided 14 points and 10 boards. Eileen Piombino hit 3 3-pointers to tally nine points for the Lions, who advance to take on District 11 champ Mahanoy Area. Mahanoy handled Math, Civics and Sciences, 77-44, Friday. That second round game is next Tuesday.