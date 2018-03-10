Connect with us

2017-2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Basketball Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-League selections on Friday evening. Use the arrows to scroll through the selections, broken down by First and Second Teams by division.

Liberty Division

First Team

Taylor Hamm, Perkiomen Valley Sr.

Megan Jonassen, Perkiomen Valley Sr.

Olivia LeClaire, Owen J. Roberts So.

Olivia Pennypacker, Methacton Sr.

Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford Fr.

Kylie Webb, Boyertown Sr.

Spring-Ford’s Lucy Olsen drives along the baseline as Plymouth-Whitemarsh’s Gia Schweitzer defends during their District 1-6A quarterfinal. (MJ McConney – For Digital First Media)

