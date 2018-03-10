2017-2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-League selections on Friday evening. Use the arrows to scroll through the selections, broken down by First and Second Teams by division.

Liberty Division

First Team

Noah Baker, Spring-Ford Jr.

Nestor Diaz, Spring-Ford Sr.

David Duda, Methacton Jr.

Jerry Kapp, Boyertown Sr.

Tyler Strechay, Perkiomen Valley Jr.

Vernon Tubbs, Norristown Jr.

Jeff Woodward, Methacton So.