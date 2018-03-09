Polig the overtime hero as O’Hara advances

Jacob Polig scored unassisted in overtime to give fifth-seeded Cardinal O’Hara a 3-2 victory over No. 4 La Salle in the quarterfinal round of the Flyers Cup Class 3A tournament Thursday at Hatfield Ice Arena.

John Paul Ahern snapped a 1-1 tie in the second period, but the Explorers answered six minutes later thanks to a goal from Michael Casey. Goaltending and defense was the story in the third period as neither team was able to light the lamp.

Liam McCanney fired the opening salvo in the first period when he converted a pass from Brendan McGroary (Ahearn was credited with the secondary assist). McCanney would set up Ahearn’s tally in the second period.

Troy Percival made 32 saves for the Lions, who play top-seeded Holy Ghost Prep in the semifinal round Monday night at Grundy Arena in Bristol.

In Flyers Cup Class A action:

Strath Haven 4, Lower Dauphin 1 >> Michael Irey posted two goal and one helper to lead the sixth-seeded Panthers past the No. 4 Falcons.

Liam Carney added a goal and two helpers, while Walter Clauss scored once and goalie Lukas Bernaus stopped 34 shots. Haven plays No. 2 West Chester East in the semifinal round Monday night at IceLine Arena.

Hershey 5, Springfield 2 >> Aiden Smith’s goal midway through the first period tied the score at 1-1, but the fourth-seeded Bears registered the next four tallies to bury the No. 4 Cougars. Kevin Brown potted a goal and assisted on Smith’s.