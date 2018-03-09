PIAA-3A: St. Basil rolls past West Philadelphia

DOYLESTOWN >> St. Basil worked its offense with few kinks, getting points from seven different players in the first quarter alone and rolling to a 74-21 victory over West Philadelphia in the opening round of the PIAA-3A Tournament Friday night.

“We came out and did our best. We knew to play our game,” said 6-foot freshman Denae Carter.

The win advances the Panthers (22-5) to a second-round contest Tuesday night, against Holy Redeemer at a site to be determined.

Carter did several things for Basil in a dominant first half. She was a rebounding force, scored down low and also hit from the outside. Her eight first-half points, including a three, led the starters.

With a running clock ensured after the break, the starters got the second half off and three different reserves finished in double figures. Maria Storck’s 12 points were the game high.

Basil now gets ready for Holy Redeemer.

“We know it’s not gonna get any easier, and we told the girls that,” Panthers coach Terry Mancini said. “Our leadership’s good, our three seniors have done a good job keeping everybody focused.

“All three (Julianna Gura, Cheryl Remolde, Paulina Storck) were on the soccer team that made a state title run so that helps because they know what it’s like to make a run like that.”

Basil led 26-1 by the end of the first quarter, allowing several players to come off the bench and contribute.

Hot shooting was all throughout the roster for the Panthers, with six different players hitting threes in helping to build a 48-11 cushion by the half.

Basil would hit 11 threes in the contest.

Reserve Shannon Remolde led all scorers at the break with nine. Lauren Ems, also off the bench, hit a pair of threes and had eight for the District One Champs.

Shannon Remolde and Ems each finished with 11.

“I think we’ll do well,” Carter said of the upcoming second round. “We tend to play our game and we don’t let people speed us up. It’ll be a challenge but I think we can handle it.”

Fifth out of District 12, the Speedgirls were led by Stepheney Weatherly and Julia Curley, each scoring 10 points in the first-round contest at Central Bucks West.