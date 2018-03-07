Meet the Delco state wrestling qualifiers

John Crawford, Jr., 160 pounds, Strath Haven

Record

2015-16 2-3 (.400)

2016-17 20-13 (.606)

2017-18 30-10 (.750)

Total 52-26 (.667)

Most useless talent: “I’m pretty good at magic.”

Worst smelling wrestling-related place: “Probably our locker room just because of the sweat. Not good.”

Messiest teammate: “Probably some of the freshmen.”

Early, on time or late for practice: “Generally, pretty early.”

One of the biggest influences on your life: “Probably my mom, my dad and my coaches.”

Hunter Catka, So., 200 pounds, Sun Valley

Record

2016-17 34-7 (.829)

2017-18 37-1 (.974)

Total 71-8 (.899)

Most useless talent: “I can burp pretty loud. And I have this double-jointed thumb that’s pretty cool.”

Messiest teammate: “Probably my brother, Ryan. He’s messy. Especially when he eats.”

Worst smelling wrestling-related place: “Definitely the locker room because there’s all those sweaty clothes drying out there.”

Early, on time or late for practice?: “Usually early because I like to get a good warmup in.”

One of the biggest influences on your life: “Definitely Coach (Greg) Hagel. He’s definitely one of the biggest. My parents, my mom and my dad and my faith, which are all awesome.”

Lee Holbert, Sr., 285 pounds, Strath Haven

Record

2014-15 5-14 (.263)

2015-16 12-17 (.414)

2016-17 26-14 (.650)

2017-18 31-7 (.816)

Total 74-52 (.587)

Most useless talent: “Probably my water bottle flipping ability. I do it any time I’m bored.”

Worst smelling wrestling-related place: “Definitely our locker room – 1,000 percent.”

Messiest teammate: “I would say that Joe Andraos is the messiest person on the team. He just like lays his stuff all over the place, everywhere. He’s definitely worse than the freshmen.”

One of the biggest influences on your life: “Definitely my grandparents, my mom and dad and my coaches, especially coaches (Tony) Gilliano and (Justin) Freemont.”

Tommy Mahoney, Sr., 285 pounds, Garnet Valley

Record

2014-15 5-7 (.417)

2015-16 6-11 (.353)

2016-17 26-11 (.703)

2017-18 26-7 (.788)

Total 63-36 (.636)

Most useless talent: “I would say gaining weight. You would consider me a light heavyweight.”

Messiest teammate: “Coltin Deery, our 220-pounder. One time we were at a hotel in Bethlehem and he left Cheetos bags and Doritos bags all over the floor. Crumbs everywhere. His bed is full of crumbs.”

Worst smelling wrestling-related place: “My wrestling bag. Yeah. My shoes smell gross.”

Early, on time or late to wrestling practices: “I’m always early. I’m at least half an hour early to all my wrestling practices or matches. If you’re not first, you’re last.”

One of the biggest influences on your life: “My dad is the biggest influence. He got me to wrestle. He got me to be tough and taught me to wrestle. And he’s there for me every single match.”

Note: Wrestling records via Pa-Wrestling.com.